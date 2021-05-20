It’s back! BNP Paribas Open will be played in October after two postponements





“The wait is over” in Indian Wells, the organizers of BNP Paribas Open say. The tournament is expected to return in October after two pandemic-related postponements. We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to hold the BNP Paribas Open in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert, tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement to News Channel 3 Thursday morning. create an unforgettable experience in Tennis Paradise for our fans, players and sponsors. We are extremely excited to safely welcome players, fans and our customers back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to experience what is considered by many to be the world’s best tennis experience, said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA . We would like to thank the entire BNP Paribas Open team and the ATP and WTA Tours for their efforts to secure the 2021 edition, after its understandable absence in 2020. The announcement also reached fans in a tweet: The wait is over. pic.twitter.com/i6C3w9vjBH BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) May 20, 2021 After being forced to cancel the last two editions of the BNP Paribas Open due to the pandemic, the esteemed tennis tournament will finally return. Normally scheduled for two weeks in March, this year’s event will be played in October. Tournament Director Tommy Haas and Marketing Director Phillipe Dore will hold a press conference on the announcement today at 12:30 PM. You can watch it in the player below when it starts: Widely regarded as the unofficial 5th major, the BNP Paribas Open is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world, with the best players in the game. We are extremely excited to safely welcome players, fans and our customers back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden to experience what is considered by many to be the world’s best tennis experience, said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA in a press release. We would like to thank the entire BNP Paribas Open team and the ATP and WTA Tours for their efforts to secure the 2021 edition, after its understandable absence in 2020. BNP Paribas Open attracts visitors from all over the world and is an important source of income for shops, hotels and restaurants in the area. At the start of the pandemic, the tournament’s cancellation came in March 2020 due to health precautions, but it also had a significant economic impact. It “probably cost the valley $ 375 million, the city of Indian Wells 4 million,” estimated Indian Wells Mayor Ty Peabody at the time. News Channel 3 has a team working to find out more information and will bring you updates on this page and news broadcasts from News Channel 3. For previous coverage of BNP Paribas Open, see our dedicated section here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos