



Located on Southern Ave. just east of the University of Memphis campus, the new Leftwich will remain a public tennis center open to all citizens.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. The University of Memphis and the City of Memphis will be pioneering the new Leftwich Tennis Center in Audubon Park in early June, setting up the $ 24 million facility to be completed in approximately 18 months. The partnership between the city and the university will provide a world-class facility not only for the Tigers men’s and women’s tennis teams, but also Memphis residents. The new Leftwich Tennis Center will be able to attract major national tennis tournaments and NCAA and conference championships and their fans and will be the largest tennis facility within hundreds of miles, with 24 outdoor and 12 indoor courts. I cannot say enough about how excited I am that this project is getting underway, Mayor Jim Strickland said. And I’m not alone. The philanthropic support shown for this was exceptional. Not only will this be a huge asset to the university, but it will also be a real gem for our community and all tennis enthusiasts. Located on Southern Ave., just east of the University of Memphis campus, the new Leftwich will remain a public tennis center open to all citizens for leisure and competitive tennis, teaching and clinics. It will replace the current Leftwich Tennis Center on the site. Most of the funding for the project comes from private donors and business prospects, with the city contributing $ 3 million in capital funds and $ 1 million in in-kind improvements for public works and the university adding $ 5 million. Memphis residents will enjoy and benefit from the $ 24 million facility with a $ 4 million direct investment. The University of Memphis has continued to work very closely with the City of Memphis on the new home for our Tigers men’s and women’s tennis programs during the pandemic, said UofM Chairman M. David Rudd. It will be one of the best tennis facilities in the country, which all Memphians will be proud of. It is fitting that this is a City-University project as there is tremendous momentum on both our beautiful campus and our beautiful city. The artist renderings for this project are incredible, said Memphis Director of Athletics Laird Veatch. The new Leftwich Tennis Center will be phenomenal not only for our men’s and women’s tennis teams to play and practice in one of the best tennis facilities in the country, but for the entire community. I am extremely grateful for the leadership of Mayor Strickland and President Rudd and for the generosity of so many of our wonderful donors. This wouldn’t be possible without them all. The center retains the name Leftwich Tennis Center in honor of Lieutenant Colonel William G. Leftwich, who died during the Vietnam War. What a great time for tennis in Memphis, said Paul Goebel, head of Tigers’ men’s tennis coach. This new, state-of-the-art facility will benefit the University of Memphis tennis programs along with numerous local tennis groups and players. It is now possible to host major events that will attract thousands of out-of-town visitors every year. The facility is open to all and provides the locals with a fantastic place to come and play tennis on a daily basis. The project between the city of Memphis and the University of Memphis is very exciting and will provide all Memphis tennis players with a great location to call home, said Hayden Perez, head tennis coach for women. The facility will play an important role in the recruitment process as we seek to attract the best junior players from around the world to the University of Memphis. We will have the opportunity to organize different types of junior and professional events for our future and current players, and it will help them in their development. I look forward to the next stages in the process. Visit for more information about the project https://newleftwich.memphistn.gov/. Leftwich Tennis Center, home of @BuienRadarNL, scheduled for $ 24 million groundbreaking in June in a partnership with @BuienRadarNL! https://t.co/WGy9Nco3MA pic.twitter.com/Fo6N7YC5LG – Memphis Tigers (@TigersAthletics) May 20, 2021







