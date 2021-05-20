Sports
DVIDS – News – NMCCL Doctor Acts As Team Doctor for USA Hockey
As the U.S. Men’s National Hockey Team arrived in Latvia earlier this week for the 2021 Ice Hockey World Cup, they will be joined by one from Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeunes. US Navy Lieutenant Commander Douglas Weiss, who serves as an orthopedic surgeon with NMCCL, is also a team physician for the US Men’s Hockey Team.
From the operating theater to the ice hockey rink, Weiss’s desire to serve his country in a variety of roles is clear. What started as a hobby growing up, Weiss has helped make hockey a vital element in maintaining a connection between the Navy and American hockey.
As a joint partnership, when people see this dual role, whether they are part of the US Navy or part of the US Hockey, I hope there is a synergistic effect. They want to know more about USA Hockey or the Navy, says Weiss. This is extra exposure for the navy, in a completely different context. The more people come into contact with people and the more experience people have with military members, be it an infantry man or an orthopedic surgeon, the more people understand our military and feel comfortable.
Weiss has volunteered as a physician for the U.S. Hockey Team since 2008, traveling with teams around the world as part of annual competitions. Weiss joined the United States Navy in 2019 and is grateful for the Navy’s continued support to enable him to continue his participation. The leadership of Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeunes believes that Weis’s partnership with the national hockey team is beneficial.
I am delighted that we can nurture and support his continued relationship with USA Hockey as the Navy and Marine Corps benefit so much from his participation and preservation of his unique skills, said US Commander Douglas E. Pittner, Director of Surgical Services at NMCCL. He [Dr. Weiss] has brought a diverse background in Navy orthopedics that is mutually beneficial. The ability to treat high-level injuries in athletes is a combination of both art and science. There are many similarities to the management of musculoskeletal injuries in powerful active-duty Marines, such as our MARSOC [Marine Corps Special Operations Command] team.
Weiss hopes his partnership with USA Hockey will familiarize people with the career opportunities available through the military.
There are just so many different job openings within the military, and any time you get the chance to get an education, whether you stay or make a career out of it, it can only help you, Weiss said. I work with so many wonderful people in my job in the US Navy and my job at USA Hockey. The circumstances are different from a hockey court than, for example, a base in Afghanistan, but the team concept is the same. Everyone belongs to a group, we all have a part and we all work together and in dependence on each other within the context of one mission.
When asked about Weiss’s unique dual role, NMCCL’s Commander is supportive.
LCDR Weiss is a naval ambassador to the world, simultaneously strengthening community relations and representing the Navy and Department of Defense at the elite level of professional hockey, said Captain Reginald Ewing, commander of NMCCL. Our sailors and marines are related to professional athletes, so it’s a natural fit for LCDR Weiss to take care of our war fighters and American hockey players!
This year, the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will take place on May 21 and June 6 in Riga, Latvia. The US men’s team is scheduled for matches against Finland, Canada and Kazakhstan, among others.
For more information about the Men’s 2021 World Cup, please visit https://teamusa.usahockey.com/2021mensworlds
