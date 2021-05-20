Players talk loudly at crucial stage of tournaments

By Jacob Ajom,

With the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) national championships coming to an end in 2021, the singles title contenders have started the harsh conversation with all eyes on Fatimo Bello and Bose Odusanya.

Also on Thursday, some former players reenacted their youthful days when the battle for the top prize in veteran men’s singles started from the round of 64 in the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall of Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The singles contenders have already begun to show their faces, given what happened in the final of the team event on Wednesday.

It is now clear that the battle for women’s singles will be between National Sports Festival champion Bello and six-time Asoju Oba Cup champion Bose Odusanya from Lagos.

Also number one in the men’s singles Taiwo Mati of Ondo showed his class against his fierce rival Azeez Solanke of G20 of Taraba in the final of the men’s team event with Mati leading the Ondo team to victory to maintain their status as the best player . team in the country.

Friday is the fourth day of the N4.5m prize money championship and it promises to be exciting as the winners will appear in the U-21 and doubles as the battle to split from the purse.

A determined Bello said she is not ready to give up her title in Lagos as she recently dominated the women’s singles in Edo and Abuja tournaments. I am not ready to be beaten, but I am sure it will not be an easy task for me in this tournament when I look at what happened in the final of the women’s team event against Lagos. I know Bose Odusanya is in shape, but I have to admit she’s not the only player to be the preferred title contender as there are other players to compete. But with determination and focus, I will get through it, because I also play well in the tournament, Bello said.

However, Odusanya believes her performance in the team event has shown her to be a contender for the title. I think my performance in the final of the team event has increased my confidence in singles. There is no doubt that there are a lot of good players, but I am sure that I can defy the odd and finish very well in the tournament. I pray to God to give me the strength and ability to improve my game, said the Lagos State Champion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Related