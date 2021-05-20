3 Keys: Panthers at Lightning, Game 3 of the first round

The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to extend their lead against the Florida Panthers when they play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup First Round at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

The Lightning have never lost a best-of-7 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they took a 2-0 lead, 6-0. They are 3-3 in Game 3s after winning the first two games.

It is the Lightning’s first home playoff game since April 12, 2019, when they lost 5-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round. They were swept into that series before winning the Stanley Cup last season, when the entire postseason was played in Toronto and Edmonton due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 9,000 fans are allowed in Amalie Arena for Game 3.

“Hopefully it’s loud”, Lightning ahead Pat Maroon said. “Our Tampa fans are true. They’ve been supporting us since last year. Our audience is boisterous and I can’t wait to just see them in the stands.… They deserve this. I think it’s going to be electric.”

Panthers goalkeeper Chris Driedger starts his second game in a row after saving 26 times in a 3-1 loss in Game 2. Driedger is replaced Sergei Bobrovsky, who gave up five goals on 40 shots in a 5-4 loss in Game 1.

“‘Bob’ certainly had some merit and discussion and that was the move, it is still the chance [for Driedger]Panthers coach Joel Quenneville said. We didn’t give him much walking support the last game and for him he didn’t get the workload that Bob saw. It was not an easy decision to say the least. “

Teams taking a 3-0 lead in a best-of-7 series are 192-4 (.979).

Here are 3 keys to Game 3:

1. Limit the transition early

The Lightning took a 2-0 lead in the first period of Game 2 as they were better on breakouts and faster through the neutral zone.

Being in charge allowed them to play stingier in the middle of the ice, which allowed them to reduce Florida’s rush odds by disrupting the breakaways.

Each team wants to use its speed to generate chances of the rush. Each can also be effective in taking out the center of the ice. The team that makes a better transition early has a better chance of gaining an advantage and then protecting it.

“There’s a little bit of a different mindset when you’re in charge, especially when the game starts to slow down, so you’re not that inclined to go on the offensive all the time,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

Time to grind back with Bennett

Panthers in the middle Sam Bennett will play after being suspended from Game 2 for boarding Lightning forward Blake Coleman in the third period of Game 1.

Bennett had two assists in Game 1, scoring 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 10 regular season games after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 12.

The Panthers must feel the impact of Bennett’s return low into the attack zone. His grinding style allows him to take over shifts by cycling the puck, winning fights to get it back, or just looking ahead to slow down the opposition.

“He’s a real center man,” said Quenneville. He’s finding a way into the tough areas, hiring guys in the tough areas. His production with that line, they just seem to come through the middle of the ice and they’re strong in the puck. They’re physical and gross. “

3. The impact of McDonagh

Cooper called Lightning Defender Ryan McDonagh “a stud” after Game 2, when he had four blocked shots, one on the penalty kill, and plus-2 at 11:11 p.m. Ice Age.

The Lightning went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, including 2-for-2 while protecting a 2-1 lead in the third period, largely due to McDonagh’s ability to kill plays and get into shooting ranges.

McDonagh also blocked two shots and had two assists in the 8:55 PM Ice Age in Game 1.

“He’s a selfless player and constantly sacrifices his body,” Cooper said. “He is a warrior and a phenomenal teammate and he has certainly shown it in these last two matches.”

Panther’s projected setup

Carter Verhaeghe – Alexander Barkov – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Huberdeau – Sam Bennett – Owen Tippett

Frank Vatrano – Alex Wennberg – Patric Hornqvist

Ryan Lomberg – Noel acciari – Mason Marchment

Gustav Forsling – MacKenzie Weegar

Markus Nutivaara – Brandon Montour

Anton Stralman – Radko Gudas

Chris Driedger

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Kevin Connauton, Spencer Knight, Noah Juulsen, Nikita Gusev, Juho Lammikko, Keith Yandle, Eetu Luostarinen, Lucas Wallmark, Aleksi Heponiemi, Grigori Denisenko, Sam Montembeault, Philippe Desrosiers, Brady Keeper, Scott Wilson, Cole Schwindt

Injured: Aaron Ekblad (leg)

Lightning projected setup

Ondrej Palat – Brayden Point – Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn – Anthony Cirelli – Steven Stamkos

Ross Colton – Yanni Gourde – Blake Coleman

“Maroon” Pat. Tyler Johnson

Victor Hedman – Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh – Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev – David Savard

Luke Schenn

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Curtis McElhinney

Scratched: Cal Foote, Mitchell Stephens, Gemel Smith, Christopher Gibson, Spencer Martin, Fredrik Claesson, Ben Thomas, Alex Barre-Boulet, Daniel Walcott, Andreas Borgman, Taylor Raddysh, Boris Katchouk, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Barclay Goodrow (upper body)

Status Report

Stralman will likely replace Yandle, who skated at the end of the morning skate with the Panthers’ scratches, an indication that the defender won’t be playing. Yandle has never missed a playoff game, skating in 57 consecutive games and playing in 922 consecutive games in the regular season, the longest active streak in the NHL. … The Lightning could go with 11 forwards and seven defenders for the second game in a row. If they choose to go with 12 attackers, Joseph would replace Schenn.