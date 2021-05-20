Cricket- ‘He Didn’t Really Like Hard Work’: Greg Chappell Recalls Dropping Sourav Ganguly, Sports News





Former Australian skipper Greg Chappell’s stint as Team India’s head coach was highly controversial. His decision to drop Sourav Ganguly from the team after taking his captain away has been hugely criticized. Chappell recalled his time as an Indian coach and discussed his issues with Ganguly. READ ALSO: ‘What India is trying today, Australia did years ago’: Inzamam-Ul-Haq The two years in India were challenging on every front. Expectations were ludicrous. Some of the problems were around Sourav as a captain. He didn’t really like hard work. He wasn’t really looking to improve his cricket. He just wanted to be the captain of the team so that he had everything under control. It was challenging and great working with Tendulkar, Sehwag, Dravid and Kumble, some of the young players. Dhoni got into the party that Chappell said on Cricket Life Stories Podcast. Ganguly was the one who approached me about coaching India. I had other approaches, but I decided that since John Buchanan was coaching Australia. made me do that. In an interview with Bengali daily Sangbad Pratidin last month, BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly said dropping was the ‘biggest setback’. That was the biggest setback of my career, Ganguly said. It was absolute injustice. I know you can’t always get justice, but even then, that treatment could have been avoided. I was the captain of the team that had just won in Zimbabwe and will I be fired when I get home? I dreamed of winning the 2007 World Cup for India. We lost in the final last time. I also had reasons to dream. The team had played so well under me for the past five years, whether at home or on the road. Then you suddenly drop me? First you say I’m not on the ODI side, and then you drop me off the testing team too, Ganguly added.

