Indian Wells tennis returns to the California desert in October





FILE – In this March 15, 2019 file photo, Roger Federer, from Switzerland, returns a photo to Hubert Hurkacz, from Poland, during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. The BNP Paribas Open returns to the south. The California desert this fall after being knocked out of its usual March dates this year and most recently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill, File)

The BNP Paribas Open returns to the Southern California desert this fall after being shut down this year and the last time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-week tennis tournament with the men’s and women’s pro tours will be held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in October. Tournament director Tommy Haas said on Thursday that the dates will be released after the ATP and WTA tours confirm their fall schedules. Everyone in our sport has missed the BNP Paribas Open for the past two years and the return in October is great for tennis, said ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi. In March 2022 it will return to its usual place. The event never started last year after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the Coachella Valley, where many players were already practicing in the desert. The tournament typically draws over 450,000 fans to Indian Wells, 110 miles east of Los Angeles. It has been dubbed the fifth slam due to its popularity among the players and its status, ranking points and over $ 17 million in prize money making it one sport lower than the four Grand Slam tournaments. Dominic Thiem won the men’s title and Bianca Andreescu was the women’s champion when the event was last played in March 2019. The organizers had said in 2020 that they were willing to play the event on different dates, but it never happened. The professional tennis calendar is tightly planned and the summer months in the desert are notoriously hot. October isn’t much cooler. The average temperature in Indian Wells that month is 91 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius). Tournament officials said the health and safety protocols set by the pro tours, as well as the city of Indian Wells and the Riverside County health department, will be enforced. The state of California is expected to open fully on June 15 after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. However, individual provinces may choose to enforce certain restrictions beyond that point. The tickets are expected to go on sale on June 21. Indian Wells Tennis Garden will also be busy in November. The courts will be the site of the World TeamTennis’ 2021 season from November 13-28. Five teams, defending champions New York Empire, Springfield Lasers, Orange County Breakers, San Diego Aviators and Chicago Smash will compete in 31 games. WTT is moving the season from July to November to have as many fans as possible in person. Last year’s season was played entirely at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. Thursday’s ATP Tour announced a date change for another event this fall. Originally scheduled for the end of October, the Stockholm Open will be played from November 7-13, the same week as the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan. The ATP says it is still reviewing the fall schedule, including a three-week Asian swing with stops in Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai in early October. ___ More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos