Sportsmanship, no disrespect: the real story of what happened after playing table tennis with Hank





You’ve all seen the clip by now, so I’m not sure how much backstory is required. It was another thrilling three-set match against Hank at the Stool Streams Stadium. He was at the winning end of the first set of a marathon, taking 25-23 of it. I sat down as the game progressed, the series in the evening after a 21-9 second set win. And then came the third set, when I was lucky enough to take that and the series after a 21-14 win. But everyone is talking about our handshake after the game, when I went to Hank and shook his hand after the last point. I walked away after that, turned around and saw that Hank was still on the ground. So I decided to go back and try to get him up. I got in the position to do that, he turned down my offer and I walked away. With the position I placed myself in, it looked identical to the Allen Iverson moment. I am here to tell you that this was ABSOLUTELY NOT intended. Could I have stood aside and stretched out my arm? Certainly. But that’s not what happened, and I’m getting the fuss about the position. I pride myself on being a positive person and every time I participate in sportsmanship, which is what I tried to do here. I’m sorry Hank has to be on the other side of this too, because like I said before, that wasn’t what I was going for here. I really tried to help him. That is it. More importantly, for the second consecutive week, we had a $ 500 Progressive Jackpot winner! Congratulations to “stevekolb” for collecting and perfecting his choices. Looking ahead, we have what should be another great show next week at the Triple S. Cornhole returns with a great triple header, including Big Cat vs. Frank The Tank, Jeff D. Lowe vs. Spider and Marty Mush vs. Rico Bosco. Make your choice below and you might take the money home next week.

