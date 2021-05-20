Hoffman named head coach of WSU women’s basketball





Posted: May 20, 2021/13: 37 a.m. EDT

/ Updated: May 20, 2021/13: 38 a.m. EDT

DAYTON – Kari Hoffman has been named head coach of women’s basketball at Wright State University, athletics director Bob Grant announced Thursday afternoon. Hoffman becomes just the eighth head coach in women’s programming history. She will be formally introduced to the media at 11:30 am Friday morning at the Mills Morgan Center / Setzer Pavilion. The event is closed to the public, but will be streamed on Facebook Live. I am immensely grateful for this opportunity that I have been given, said Hoffman. During my short interview period, it was clear to me that this place really cares about student athletes and treating people the right way. That is a mission that I can get behind 100%. I am so humble and very excited to get the ball rolling! “We are delighted to have Kari and her family join our Raider Family,” said Grant. “During this process it became clear that Kari has the passion and priorities that we value in our culture. She brings a winning mindset and proven track record. We look forward to the future of our women’s basketball program under Kari. Hoffman joins the Raiders after serving as head coach at nearby Cedarville University for the past five seasons, where she won 106 games, led the Yellow Jackets to three regular season conference titles, and was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Coach of the United States in 2018. Year. and 2021. Hoffman also earned the NCCAA Midwest Region Coach of the Year award in 2019 and 2020. Hoffman averaged 21.2 wins per season at Cedarville and has won 74 percent of her games in her career. She led Cedarville to the NCAA Division II Regional as an at-large roster this spring after the Yellow Jackets were an NCCAA National Tournament qualifier after the 2019-20 campaign. Under Hoffman, Cedarville has had five NCCAA All-Americans, including one NCCAA Midwest Region Player of the Year, and nine All-NCCAA Midwest Region players. Hoffman has coached 13 All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference players, including a few All-Conference Defensive players and one Great Midwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year. Academically, Hoffman has mentored 20 NCCAA Scholar-Athletes and 31 All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference Academic Team players. Before taking the reins at Cedarville, Hoffman was an assistant coach with the Yellow Jackets from 2010-16 and was part of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference titles in 2015 and 2016. She began her collegiate coaching career with Cedarville during 2007 -2008 season. Hoffman spent two seasons as Director of Basketball Operations with Horizon League opponent Green Bay from 2008-2010, when the Phoenix won back-to-back Horizon League Championships and represented the League in the NCAA tournament, including a first round victory in 2009. A student athlete at Cedarville from 2001-2005, Hoffman remains Cedarville’s No. 2 all-time top scorer (2,275 points) and is the all-time leader of the program in three-point field goals scored (338), three-point field goal percentage (.458) and career games played ( 142). She led Cedarville to three American Mideast Conference championships and a few NAIA Division II National Runner-Up finishes (2004, 2005) and was a two-time American Mideast Conference Player of the Year, and was also named the 2005 NCCAA National Player of the Year. Year. the year. Hoffman was twice an NAIA Division II All-America First Team honoree and was also an NAIA Division II All-America Second Team selection, along with a pair of NCCAA All-America First Team recognitions and two NCCAA Midwest Region Player of the Year honors . Hoffman also played volleyball in Cedarville in her senior year, when she was part of the 2005 Cedarvilles NCCAA Championship. Hoffman received her diploma in multi-age physical education from Cedarville University in 2005 and a master’s degree in track and field administration and coaching from Concordia University (California) in 2011. Born in Wisconsin, Kari and her husband, Jimmy, live in Springfield with their three children: Finley, Breslyn and Tripp.

