



Cricket Denton announces her candidacy for the Upper Township Committee

Friday, May 14, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE PUBLICATION Cricket Denton, a lifelong resident of Seaville, and an ardent

community leader, officially announces her candidacy for the Upper Township Committee.

Cricket is no stranger to public service, having been raised by Cherie Denton, an Upper Township

Cricket, a schoolteacher and single mother, learned the importance of philanthropy early on

age. When she was two years old, she participated in fundraisers by the Country Shore Womens Club to raise money

money for local grants and community charities. Cricket has continued this trend, still one

active member of the Country Shore Womens Club, but is also expanding its reach in Upper

Township, as well as the surrounding counties. In the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy, Cricket acted as the host site coordinator for A Future With

Hope and the Volunteer Coordinator for Cape May Countys Long-Term Recovery Group

connecting people in need with volunteers who would help restore their homes. In the aftermath of Sandy, Cricket helped facilitate more than 16,000 volunteer hours in an effort to

restore a sense of normalcy in those who had lost so much. As a result of her work with Sandy

aid and recovery, Cricket was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Upper Township Noon Rotary Club, and she was also introduced to Prince Harry by Governor Chris

Christie as one of the New Jerseys Heroes. The most recent attempt by crickets led a group called the Vaccine Angels to ensure that the

the most vulnerable people in our community were able to get appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Cricket has helped secure more than 1,000 vaccine appointments for those in need.

After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in communications, Cricket earned two masters

Degrees, including a Masters in Divinity from Drew University, and currently serves as the

Associate Pastor of Seaville United Methodist Church. She is also the director of The Splash Pad, an eco-retreat center that helps people

connect their faith with environmental sustainability. When not serving the audience in some capacity, Cricket enjoys singing and directing children

musicals. She studied music at Westminster Choir College and performed with the Greater

Trenton Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, and New York

Philharmonic Orchestra, among others. The most memorable performance of the crickets was singing with Garth Brooks and many others

Sunocos 4th of July Celebration in Philadelphia, but she can also be found locally as one

soloist at the Ocean City Tabernacle, the Ocean City Library and our very own Township Hall as one

member of the UpTown Singers. Cricket lives with her partner Eric and two beautiful daughters Charlie Mae (9) and Brighton (6).

She’s absolutely thrilled to have the chance to run for the Township Committee and hopes to take charge

her community towards a future full of hope and renewal. Media requests can be directed to:

David Todd McCarty, Senior Campaign Advisor

[email protected]

609,602.5228

Denton For Upper PO Box 64, Marmora, NJ 08223 (609) 350-4330 [email protected] cricketdenton.com

