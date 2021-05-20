Dexter Tennis brings home the regional title





The girls’ Dexter tennis team delivered what some would call a stunning surprise as the Dreadnaught claimed the D2 Regional title at South Lyon on Wednesday. The Dreadnaughts didn’t have number one seeds in any flight, but came home with seven regional champions on their way to the team title. Tara Lessnau on two singles and Averi Rose / Maria DeMerrell were both four seeds but got away with titles. Lessnau led off with a 6-4, 6-2 victory, then knocked down the # 1 seed of Walled Lake Western. She then dominated the final 6-1, 6-1. Rose and DeMerrell opened with a 6-0, 6-1 victory, then rallied a set in the semifinals to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. They then won the title 6-4, 6-3. Lindsey Wiczorek was a three-seed and took the title by one-singles. She opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win and a 6-3, 6-0 win in the semifinals. In the final, Wiczorek took a three-set 6-1, 0-6, 6-4 win. Sefina Patterson and Lia DeMerrell were also three seeds in quadruples and came away with a regional title. They dominated their way to three wins by opening the 6-0, 6-0 and the semi-finals 6-0, 6-1. They then easily won the final 6-1, 6-1. Avery Goodrich on three singles and Emma Hodder four singles, were second seeds and made thrilling three set matches in the final to claim their titles. Goodrich drove through a few games 6-0, 6-0 and 6-3, 6-1 to reach the final. She dropped the first set 2-6, but bounced back to win the next two 6-3, 6-1 for the title. Hodder took her first game 6-2, 6-2 and had a tough semi-final with a 7-5, 7-6 (4) win to reach the final. She dropped the first set 4-6, but fought back to take the next two 6-4, 6-2. Sarah Penrose and Chloe Sprague won the doubles title in a championship tiebreaker. They won their opening game by default and went on to win 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals. They dropped the opening set 3-6 and won the second 6-1 to set up the exciting final set. They were tied at 6-6 and won the tiebreaker on six points to take the win and the title 7-6 (6). Anya Johansen and Charlotte Bruderly reached the final, but dropped a tough match against Holly in the one-doubles match. They won their opening match 6-3, 7-6 (6) and the semifinals 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-0 before falling into the final. Dexter finished with 30 points, beating Holly and South Lyon East with 13 points each. The Dreadnaughts will compete in the D2 final in Midland on June 4-5.







