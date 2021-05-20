Sports
President of American hockey, Jim Smith, will not stand for re-election
US Hockey President Jim Smith informed staff in an email Thursday morning that he does not intend to run for a third term when elections are held at the annual congressional meetings of the national governing bodies in June.
“I believe we should be fully united as we move forward and a divided election would not benefit USA Hockey,” Smith wrote in the email, obtained by The athletic.
Smith has been in the role since 2015. At least two other USA Hockey members have recently filed paperwork indicating their intention to run for president.
Smith has been under scrutiny for how he handled sexual abuse allegations against a prominent Chicago youth hockey coach who several former players say had sexually assaulted them. Those allegations of abuse, first reported by The athletic in February 2020, players led to a federal lawsuit in the Minnesota US court last week.
Although Smith is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, USA Hockey is a defendant and the complaint alleges that Smith and others within USA Hockey and AHAI (Illinois amateur hockey State governing body) were made aware of the coach’s and Allegations to law enforcement or investigate the matter.
Smith has denied knowing of allegations of sexual misconduct while serving as president of AHAI.
Following a series of articles on last year’s abuse allegations, the Center for SafeSport in the United States launched an investigation into Smith and others within AHAI. In the aftermath of the lawsuit filed last week, a USA Hockey spokesman said in a statement on the status of the probe, the notice closing the case contained no negative findings or conclusions regarding Jim Smith or any other. of the AHAI representatives allegedly acquainted. and that no action would be taken.
However, a SafeSport spokesperson addressed the organization’s representation by telling The athletic: It is misleading to suggest that an administrative closure means that the center has conducted an investigation and found no wrongdoing. It is an action, without findings, that allows the center to reconsider a case if additional information becomes available.
Smith wrote in Thursday’s email, “And while after two lengthy investigations my name has been cleared of baseless allegations, I feel it is best to do that with a new president to move USA Hockey forward.”
Smith’s surprise decision not to run for reelection comes after a tumultuous week at the organization’s headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A number of high-profile executives were fired because of what employees were told were budgetary reasons. They include US Hockey Hall of Famer Lou Vairo, the special projects director, Kenny Rausch, youth hockey director and US development model manager, and Kevin McLaughlin, the assistant executive director of hockey development.
Vairo, who has held that role since 1992, is also a winner of the Lester Patrick Award 2000; he served as an assistant on two Olympic technical staffs, in 1984 and 2002, and coached multiple US national teams. Rausch and McLaughlin headed the youth hockey division within the organization and were seen as critical to overseeing the US development model; Rausch joined USA Hockey in 2009 and McLaughlin had been with the organization since 1997 and held a variety of positions.
Ron DeGregorio also confirmed that he will step down from his position as chairman of the board.
It is true that I declined to be put on the ballot for President, even though I am the only person who meets the criteria to serve as President, DeGregorio wrote in an email to The athletic on Tuesday. I made that decision a few months ago. I will be turning 75 in September and will be calling back my involvement, including finishing my term on the IIHF Council in September and also my role on the board of directors of the Toronto Hockey Hall of Fame at the end of this year.
DeGregorio said his decision predates the recent staffing decisions and his intent is to continue assisting with USAH’s goalkeeper development program and be available to USAH leaders with consultation requiring my institutional knowledge as they wish.
Smith and USA Hockey were not immediately available for comment.
