Sports double for game athletes, sports news and top stories





The Singapore Sports Hub announced yesterday that it will close the OCBC Arena, which staged indoor sports such as badminton and basketball, and the OCBC Aquatic Center from today “until further notice”. This, it said, is “to facilitate the safe and uninterrupted training of our Team Singapore athletes during Phase 2: Increased Alert”. It explained that “this arrangement allows athletes to train in their own bubbles without cross-exposure with the public” and was done in view of the upcoming Olympic, Paralympic and SEA Games. This movement affects the facilities for 11 sports – badminton, basketball, bocce, diving, fencing, gymnastics (rhythmic), netball, silat, swimming, table tennis, volleyball. The increased phase 2 measures, which include limiting sports and physical activities to groups of two, went into effect last Sunday and will end on June 13. Swimming national training center head coach Gary Tan praised the initiative, saying, “With the current number and magnitude of infections in Singapore, creating a bubble and safe haven for our athletes is the most ideal for them to enter. train their hard training and work towards their medal goals. “ Para swimmer Yip Pin Xiu was grateful to have a safe place to train as she prepared for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Yip, 29, said: “Everyone’s safety is of the utmost importance and we appreciate the sacrifices that everyone has had to make over the past year. As athletes, we recognize it is a privilege to continue training during the Covid-19 pandemic. . “ Robert Lim, Singapore Badminton Association’s vice president for trajectory and development, added: “Being able to train consistently is essential to enable our players to maintain their lead on the field. “These measures are important to protect our players, prevent possible infections from the new, more virulent strains, and enable them to keep training in these difficult times.” There are no active bookings for the OCBC Arena facilities as it has been closed to the public since Sunday, while swim pass holders have been advised that their pass will be valid. However, some recreational users found the measures too extreme. On the Sports Hub’s Facebook post about the closure of these facilities, Vivian Wang said, “I fully support our athletes’ right to safe training. But for those of us who regularly visit the Aquatic Center for our own personal regimen. , this is also the case. sudden and slight overkill. “ She felt it would have been enough to limit the use of the facilities to the training pool with “appropriate safety management measures”, adding, “We are all responsible adults who fully understand the importance of staying healthy and safe during this time. can understand. “







