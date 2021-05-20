



Four Wolverines, Team Garner 2021 NWCA Scholar All-America Recognition

MANHEIM, Pa. Four members of the University of Michigan wrestling team have been named to the Division I Individual All-Academic Wrestling Team, as announced by the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) on Thursday (May 20). The Wolverines were also collectively recognized, named as an All-Academic Top 30 Team. Sophomore / freshman Cameron Amine , graduated student Myles Amine , senior / junior Drew Mattin and freshmen Dylan Ragusinus they were all named after the individual team. “It is my honor on behalf of the NWCA and our Board of Directors to recognize this excellent list of team and individual award winners,” said Mike Moyer, NWCA Executive Director. “These athletes had to navigate a season of strangers, and the fact that they could continue to excel in class is testament to the attacking mindset wrestlers bring into every aspect of their lives.” The NWCA individual list included 191 student athletes, representing 59 institutions, and 126 NCAA qualifying tournaments, 37 All-Americans, five NCAA finalists, and two NCAA champions. The team grade point average was determined using a system that includes 12 student athletes from each program. A total of 10 of these were from the wrestlers who entered the qualifier for the NCAA tournament conferences. To be eligible for individual selection, wrestlers must meet one of two criteria: have a minimum 3.2 GPA and have either been an NCAA qualifier or have won 60 percent of their total season matches while in 60 percent of the team schedule competed or a 3.0 GPA and have earned NCAA All-America awards. The Amines were NCAA All-Americans. Cameron, still undeclared to the College of Literature, Science and the Arts, claimed seventh place at 165 pounds in his first NCAA appearance. Myles claimed his fourth All-America quote with third place at 197 pounds; he is following a master’s degree in sports management after obtaining a bachelor’s degree in business administration last spring. Ragusin and Mattin qualified for the NCAA Championship – Ragusin for the first time in his career with 125 pounds and Mattin for the third time with two weights of 141 pounds. Ragusin remains in black after completing his freshman year of college, while Mattin graduated this spring with a bachelor’s degree in biology, health and society. The Wolverines finished the 2020-21 season with a 5-1 record and finished fifth at the NCAA Championships – the program’s third consecutive top-five NCAA finish. NWCA version

