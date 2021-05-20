Marnus Labuschagne, County Championship, Glamorgan, video, highlights

A month ago, Marnus Labuschagne returned to the city who developed a mediocre cricketer into one of the world’s best.

He arrived in Cardiff in 2019 with an average of 26.25 in five Tests and 31.95 in 93 first-class innings.

In 10 games of the County Championship, Labuschagne made a phenomenal 1114 runs at 65.52 in 2019.

It was that rich form that saw him return to the Test team when Steve Smith was struck down by a Jofra Archer bouncer at Lords.

Since then Labuschagne has been productive.

Labuschagnes coach at Glamorgan, Matthew Maynard, made a significant change in his technique when he arrived at the County club, which turned out to be crucial.

For me, his bat toad was not great. It didn’t come down to the line of the ball, Maynard said cricket.com.au in 2019 after its breakout season.

It came from a little wider. The reason for this was (the position of) his hip and his hind leg.

So we tackled that balance to keep his hips a little more to the side and therefore keep that back foot parallel to the crease.

Suddenly, that straightened the path to the ball.

Two years later, he returned with an average of over 60 in Test cricket and the number 3 batsman in the world, according to the ICC Test rankings.

Labuschagne, who considers his period with the County club in 2019 as the turning point in his career, was naturally confident when he landed in Great Britain.

That stint at Glamorgan certainly helped me, and meant that if I got the chance, I was in shape and hitting well, Labuschagne said in a virtual press conference before his first appearance of the season against Kent.

Last time I was here I played quite well but I think I can add more value to the team and get better as a player every match – keep trying to grow as a player not just in Australian conditions but conditions which are not as known to myself.

You have to be prepared and your game has to adapt. You need to understand the circumstances, the bowling and the changes you make to your own game to be successful and find ways to do it right. You have to be willing to change and not get caught up in trying to play one way. That’s what I like the most about the game: finding ways to keep performing, even if for whatever reason you’re not feeling very well.

But since he returned to his side of the county, his shape has fallen faster than the 2008 US stock market crash.

Like fellow countrymen Travis Head, Peter Handscomb and to a lesser extent Marcus Harris, Labuschagne has struggled with the bat for Glamorgan.

He has scores of 11, 12, 10 and 0 out of 8.25.

Marnus falls for the 44-year-old cult hero

To put into context his slow start to the County’s season since returning to the Australian team at the Ashes, he only managed to hit double digits once in 23 innings, passing 20 just three times .

So is his recent run of low scores just a minor error or cause for concern?

An important 2019 quote from Maynard could explain the Labuschagnes dip.

Maynard saw in Labuschagne the kind of technique you could get away with in Australia, but one that would make him vulnerable in England, where bowlers generally attack the stumps much more often.

Is it just a coincidence that Labuschagne, like David Warner and Usman Khawaja, has taken the hay from Australian wickets? After all, the left-wing duo were productive at home (Warner, 63.20 and Khawja, 52.97), but rarely scored abroad (33.17 and 24.36).

The rapid rise of Labuschagnes due to COVID is at home.

Rarely has a player with such a sublime touch been able to play exclusively at home, so it is reasonable to research his technique and whether it holds up abroad.

Crucially, Labuschagne has changed his bat lift significantly since leaving Glamorgan.

When he dominated the County League, his bat lift was at waist height and did not exceed 90 degrees.

Interestingly, as soon as Labuschagne moved to the Australian team during the Ashes from Glamorgan, his bat lift got higher.

Now it is scaling up the same lofty heights as he has performed for the past two years with his bat pointed vertically in the sky and a mile from his hip.

On the evidence of his opening four strokes, his accented bat lift fails him in English conditions where the ball is known to swing around more.

He hit 45-year-old trundler Darren Stevens in his first innings; James Anderson snapped him out in his next innings; and he was lbw and bowled in his most recent county match.

In friendly hitting conditions in Australia, players can get away with an accented bat lift because the ball doesn’t move late off the field or in the air.

But in moving conditions, such as in England, a tighter technique often helps.

When Paul Collingwood joined Kevin Pietersen on day five in the fifth Ash Test of 2005 clubbing for life and Englands hoping to reclaim the urn, the right-handed bat barely rose above bail as he slowed the Australian attack . Ditto Jonathan Trott during his century on his fifth Ashes Test debut in 2009.

The reason an accented bat lift is dangerous is that when the ball moves late, the holder has a longer path to the ball.

It’s no surprise that Labuschagnes’ Bat-lift has gotten steeper every season.

There are numbers within Australian cricket that are concerned about the bat lifts being taught across Australia.

Yorkshires Ben Coad celebrates the taking of Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne's wicket on day two of their match at Sophia Gardens on May 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Getty images Source: Getty Images

Recent batting coaches Chris Rogers and Justin Langer, who has been the head coach since 2018, both had low bat lift.

But even they now endorse the modern age of more elevated bat lifts.

At NSW, former Australian opener Phil Jacques is known for promoting the higher bat lift and has encouraged youngsters Jack Edwards and Jason Sangha, the stars of tomorrow, to follow suit. Each of them struggled in the Shield final against Queensland and had averages in the mid-1920s after 15 and 18 first-class matches.

The well-known figures close to Cameron Green, who has the lowest bat lift in the Australian team, are privately concerned that the Australian coaching staff will try to tinker with his style.

Green, 21, finished the season as the lead Shield point scorer, scoring 922 points at 76.83.

It is too early to write off the rich form of Labuschagnes and its bat lift.

After all, it’s what has worked for him for the past two Australian summers.

But what Warner and Khawajas are showing overseas, form on flat Australian wickets doesn’t guarantee bulletproof technique overseas.