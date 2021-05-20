Dan Snyder says the Washington Football Team has ‘big plans’ for the opening of a new stadium in 2027

It’s no secret that the Washington Football Team is watching a move out of FedEx Field. Team owner Daniel Snyder previously proposed to build an entirely new stadium on the site of the current complex. And club administrators envisioned new digs as early as 2016, when Snyder reportedly hoped to build a literal moat around a new stadium. Thursday, during the kick-off of an international stadium tour with team chairman Jason Wright, Snyderattached to TMZ Sports that Washington has “big plans” for a new home and plans to open the next stadium by 2027.
“We’re touring stadiums,” he said outside SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Chargers and Rams in California. “We’re coming (to the) West Coast and touring, about 12 of us, looking for a new location back home, in DC or Maryland. So we’re everywhere … looking to the future … We’re making big plans. to Washington soon. “
Snyder added that the football team – which has FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, leased until 2027 – has not yet found a location for its next home. But be it DC, Maryland or even Virginia, the new stadium will host the team in 2027, if not “something before that,” Snyder said, with “state-of-the-art” features.
“We get inspiration from everything,” added Wright. “If we’re going to do something that our fans really deserve, that’s advanced and innovative, then we have to take in all these ideas … We can be creative.”
Snyder said his contingent’s stadium tour continues to Europe, where Washington is committed to seeing “the best of the best” and bringing ideas back to the Washington area.