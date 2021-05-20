Senior salute for Ice Hockey Class of 2021





Note: In the absence of traditional Senior Days, there will be a team-by-team greeting for senior athletes of the 2021 Class. The presentations were prepared with input from the head coach. Congratulations to the Ice Hockey Class of 2021! Matt Muzyka , a management and business major from Cheshire, Conn: Matt competed in 77 games, delivered 21 goals and 25 assists for 46 points, and spent his last two seasons as an assistant captain. He is a Repeat Thoroughbred Society Inductee, NEHC All-Academic Team Recipient, and AHCA All-American Scholar. After graduation, Matt works with Merritt Point Wealth Advisors. Brian Kowalski , a political science (pre-law) major from Buffalo, NY: Brian competed in 16 games and compiled a 5-4-4 record with a .913% save 3.16 GAA. This year, Brian won the team’s Leadership & Schofield Awards, as well as the Athletic Department’s Senior Scholar-Athlete and Tim Brown Scholar-Athlete Awards. He is a Repeat Thoroughbred Society Inductee, NEHC All-Academic Team Recipient, and AHCA All-American Scholar. After graduation, Brian enters Northeastern Law School. Tyler Hall , a management and business major from St. Louis, Mo .: Tyler competed in 73 games, providing 2 goals and 8 assists for 10 points. This year, Tyler received the team’s Excelsior Award in honor of the alumni and the old Excelsior ice rink. He is a Repeat Thoroughbred Society Inductee, NEHC All-Academic Team Recipient, and AHCA All-American Scholar. Upon graduation, Tyler will work with the NAHL’s NJ Titans in a scouting role and look forward to a future in coaching / scouting. Misha Mrotchek , a math / economics double major with a minor in biology from Morristown, NJ: Misha, a converted defender, competed in 55 games, delivered 1 goal and 10 assists for 11 points. He is a repeat recipient of Thoroughbred Society Inductee & NEHC All-Academic Team. Misha is currently exploring his postgraduate options. Danny Lassman , a nueroScience major from Parkland, Fla .: Danny appeared in two exhibition games during his career and played an integral role as our # 3 goalkeeper during his four years. He is a repeat recipient of Thoroughbred Society Inductee & NEHC All-Academic Team. Danny is currently exploring research opportunities before starting the medical school application process.

