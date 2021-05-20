FULL LIST: Here’s What Outdoor Facilities Could Reopen This Saturday in Ontario | windsoriteDOTca News





The Ontario government has released the regulatory amendment that specifies which outdoor facilities and activities can reopen at 12:01 AM on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

The regulations take the form of an amendment to the Reopening Ontario Act and are being amended Ontario Regulation 82/20 (Rules for areas in phase 1).

1. Section 37 of Schedule 2 of the Ontario Regulation 82/20 is repealed and the following is replaced: 37. (1) Marinas, boat clubs and other organizations that maintain berths for members or customers who meet the following conditions: 1. Any clubhouse, restaurant, swimming pool, communal steam room, sauna or whirlpool, meeting room, fitness center or other recreational facility on the premises must be closed to the public, except for all parts of those areas which, I. is used to provide first aid, ii. is used to provide takeout or delivery service, iii. contains a laundry room, or iv. gives access to an area described in part i, ii or iii. (2) For the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this Decision shall prevent a person in charge of a marina, rowing club or other organization that maintains moorings for members or customers from operating an on-site grocery or convenience store or fuel, boat or repair. and maintenance of vessels, mooring of boats or vessels and launching of boats or vessels. 2. Part 4 of Annex 3 to the Regulation is repealed and the following is replaced: Recreational facilities

4. (1) Any person responsible for an indoor or outdoor recreational facility that is not in accordance with this section, and that is not a facility for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities that may be accessed under section 48 of Schedule 2, must make sure it is closed. (2) The following outdoor recreational facilities may be opened if they comply with subsection (3): 1. Parks and recreation areas.

2. Baseball diamonds.

3. Batting cages.

4. Football, soccer and sports fields.

5. Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts.

6. Basketball courts.

7. BMX parks.

8. Skate parks.

9. Golf courses and driving ranges.

10. Frisbee golf locations.

11. Cycle paths and cycle paths.

12. Riding facilities.

13. Shooting ranges, including shooting ranges operated by bat and rifle batons.

14. Ice rinks.

15. Sledding hills.

16. Snowmobile, cross country skiing, dog sledding, ice skating and snowshoe trails.

17. Playgrounds.

18. Parts of parks or recreation areas with fitness equipment for outdoor use.

19. Archery ranges.

20. Launch of boats and watercraft.

21. Lawn playing fields, including bowling, bocce and croquet courts. (3) A recreational outdoor area described in subsection (2) may only be opened if: (a) any person entering or using the facility maintains a physical distance of at least two meters from any other person using the facility;

(b) team sports are not practiced or played within the facility;

(c) other sports or games that could cause individuals to come within two meters of each other are not practiced or played within the facility; and

(d) locker rooms, locker rooms, showers, clubhouses, restaurants, swimming pools, meeting rooms, fitness centers or other recreational facilities on the premises remain closed, except to the extent that they provide access to storage of equipment, a laundry room or part of the facility being used to provide first aid. (4) Clause (3) (a) does not require persons who are all members of the same household or any other person outside that household who lives alone or is a carer for any household member to maintain a physical distance of less than at least two feet apart while in the facility. (5) Clause (3) (d) does not prohibit any on-site restaurant from offering takeout or delivery services. (6) Any person in charge of a boat or vessel shall ensure that if a group of persons uses that boat or vessel together for recreational purposes, the members of the group are all members of the same household or any other person outside that household living alone or a carer for a member of the household. (7) Clauses 3 (a), (b) and (c) do not apply with respect to a facility, or any particular portion of a facility, during periods when the facility or specific area is used only by persons who are athletes. , coaches and officials training or competing to be part of Team Canada at the following Summer or Winter Olympics or Paralympic Games, if the persons, (a) identified by a national sports organization that is either funded by Sport Canada or recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee or the Canadian Paralympic Committee; and

(b) is permitted to train, compete, coach or operate in accordance with the safety protocols established by a national sports organization listed in point (a). 3. Clause 1 (1) (c) of Annex 4 to the Regulation is repealed and the following is replaced: (c) an organized public event or social gathering of more than 5 people held outdoors, including a social gathering in connection with a gathering described in clause (d); or Commencement 4. These regulations enter into force on 22 May 2021 and on the day of filing.







