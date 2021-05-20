Twins vs. Angels – Game Recap – May 20, 2021

ANAHEIM, California – Alex Cobb hadn’t thrown for 16 days while waiting for a blister on his right middle finger to heal. By the time another blister began to form in his comeback start, Cobb and the Los Angeles Angels were already well on their way to victory.

Phil Gosselin homered and hit a three-run double in the first two innings, and Cobb threw five strong innings on Thursday in the Angels’ 7-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in the first game of a makeup doubleheader.

Taylor Ward added a two-run homer for the Angels in the opener of a doubleheader needed by a COVID-19 outbreak among the Twins while in Anaheim last month, forcing the postponement of two weekend games.

Cobb (2-2) had four hits and one run in his first start since missing 14 games while his blister calmed down. Cobb, who was pulled after only 57 pitches, has allowed only one earned run in 10 innings in his last two starts.

As the game progressed, you start to get more of that aggressive nature, Cobb said. You just get into the flow of the game and little signals come back to you, and you start to feel a lot better.

Cobb came out after just 57 throws due to a new blister problem, manager Joe Maddon said. Cobb called it a small hot spot, but didn’t seem overly concerned.

I thought he was getting better, Maddon said. I love it when his curveball is active. Another part of the year, different circumstances, he might have experienced at least another collection. But with a really fresh bullpen in a seven-inning game, it didn’t make sense.

Gosselin’s four RBI matched the best total of his nine-year career in the big league, and the Angels won for the third time in nine games despite resting leader of Major League-homerun Shohei Ohtani and using slugger Jared Walsh in only the last two innings .

Rob Refsnyder drove in the lone run for the Twins, who lost nine of the eleven. The makeup doubleheader forced them to fly from Minneapolis to Orange County and back to Cleveland in a rough span of two days.

Slugger Nelson Cruz was hit on the left wrist by a pitch in the sixth inning. He stayed in the game, but was not expected to play in the nightcap due to a bruised wrist.

Lewis Thorpe (0-2) brought in five basehits, two walks and one earned run in four innings for the Twins, but Los Angeles scored three unearned runs in the second when Gosselins followed a base-clearing double on third baseman Josh Donaldson.

Thorpe was the 27th man of the Twins for the doubleheader and the Australian lefthanded admitted after his third big league-start of the season that it is difficult to move up and down from Triple-A.

It’s hard, but I have to do it and I have to get better at it, Thorpe said. I feel part of the team, but not really. It’s just hard to show up day by day. It is what it is.

Gosselin hit his first homer for the Angels in the first inning, but Miguel San singled and scored for Minnesota in the second on a sacrifice fly by Refsnyder, who comes from nearby Laguna Hills.

Gosselin’s four RBI matched his career high set on September 1, 2015 for Arizona in Colorado, also in the first game of a doubleheader.

Ward hit his third homer of the season off Tyler Duffey in the fifth.

NO SHO TIME

Ohtani got his first day off of the season after pitching in the fifth inning and hitting the plate 1 for 3 on Wednesday against Cleveland. Ohtanis’ speed was noticeably slower on the hill, although the two-way star refused due to fatigue from overwork.

TWINS SUSPENSIONS

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli would watch the second game of the doubleheader from a suite that was suspended after Duffey threw behind the White Sox’s Yermn Mercedes on Tuesday. The Twins apparently reacted to Mercedes’ homer on a 3-0 pitch while Chicago had an 11-run lead the day before.

Duffey was suspended for three games, but then appealed, allowing the Angels to give him four hits and three runs in the fifth.

THE TRAINER’S ROOM

Gemini: RHP Kenta Maeda, who has a minor groin injury, and the players on the Minnesota injured list didn’t make the one-day trip to the west coast. … Byron Buxton (hip) has started light running.

Angels: Rookie-reliever Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder) threw a bullpen-session this week. He should be back soon, Maddon said.

NEXT ONE

Twins: Jos Berros (3-2, 3.74 ERA) opens the second game of the doubleheader.

Angels: Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.78 ERA) opens the second game of the doubleheader.

——