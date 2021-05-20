MVRHS Girls Tennis def. Sandwich, 5-0





The Vineyarder girls’ team faced a unique challenge Wednesday afternoon in the game against Sandwich High School on the Ned Fennessy courses in Oak Bluffs. Both teams came unbeaten in the game at 4-0, but the Blue Knights, unable to line up a full boys ‘squad this season, came to the island with three boys playing in the girls’ team. When all was said and done, it was business as usual for the Vineyarders, who pitched to a 5-0 win, their fourth shutout in five tries. Freshman No. 1 singles out player Hunter Tomkins from MV and runs 6-1, wins 6-1 over Sandwich subordinate Charles Gurner. Moments later, No. 2 singles sophomore Cali Giglio put the Purple ahead 2-0 and overcame an early 0-2 deficit in the first set to beat eighth-grader Andrew Emeu 6-2, 6-0. The Vineyarders took the best-of-five series after second doubles Paige Anderson and Evelyn Brewer defeated Yona Forant and Grace Ruthera 6-0, 6-0. First Doubles Tessa Hammond and Andrea Morse made it 4-for-4 after beating Emily Lopes and Kaitlin Landry 6-1, 6-0. The best match turned out to be No. 3 singles between Vineyard junior Karrine Nivala and Sandwich sophomore Pablo Gonzalez. Nivala took the first set, 6-2, and won a seesaw in the second set, 6-4, to complete the Vineyard sweep. For Vineyard Coach Bill Rigali, focusing on quality tennis is all that matters. The girls played well, the singles matches and the doubles matches, he said. The girls who played against the boys fared well by focusing only on tennis and not boys against girls. That comes with their training and what they have learned about how to play tennis. I told them yesterday that when the ball hits the net, it’s not about boy or girl, it’s usually like Wilson, Dunlop or Penn on it or something. It’s all about tennis. It’s always about tennis. People who get the best results are those who focus only on the ball and their strokes and development, not everything else. Big compliments to our girls today. They did a great job. The Vineyarders are back for home games against Barnstable at 3 p.m. on Friday.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos