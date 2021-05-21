Round four of table tennis in Port Lincoln delivers hard-fought collisions | Port Lincoln Times





The fourth round of table tennis at Port Lincoln included some closely fought matches. Tigers 8 (25) beats Croppos 4 (16) Croppos welcomed former member Adam Butterworth, who played really well on his return to win both singles. Jeff Bowers also helped fill in a spot for Croppos and played well to no avail. Shane Stockam won his standard four games and scraped home alone in one of his singles against John Folkman – which took him to five sets. Panthers 7 (23) defeats Lions 5 (20) With only one match separating the teams halfway, it was Panthers who kicked off with three wins in singles to one in the next round, with Dan Challinger scoring a win against 13-year-old state team favorite Nathan Fong 11- 8, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7. Tyler Ebert also played an excellent game, however causal he is, saving many set points to beat Sally Kunze 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, 12-10. Dodgers 6 (25) beats Gladiators 6 (21) In a very tight match with many close games, there was one standout match that took the crown. It wasn’t when Gladiators’ Joe Perone beat Dodgers’ Slavko Kolega 11-9 in the fifth, nor was it when Gladiators’ Serena Fong and Perone paired Vicki Mundy and Brenton Stagg 15-13 in the fifth, and it was not even Liam Kurovec of Gladiators lost 14-12 to Kolega in the fifth. It was an in-form Russell Fordham who came off two sets to beat a determined Darren Atkins, who had plenty of match points to finish the match. After trailing 6-10 in the fourth set, Atkins tightened up and let go of Fordham, opened his arms and took the set 12-10. The fifth was a role reversal with Fordham racing to 10 points, only to close the match 12-10 when Atkins fell to the player who got a serious scalp for the first time this season. MATCH: Peter Lee takes on Lance Barnett in the fourth round of table tennis in Port Lincoln. Photo: supplied Tigers 10 (30) beats Croppos 2 (15) What seemed like some sort of slaughter to the scorecard was actually much closer. Croppos lost all four games played, which would have made the score 6-6 had they been reversed. The Tigers were the victors, however, and the standout match saw Cheryl King face off against a very enthusiastic Ralph Sandford in five sets, winning 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8. Panthers 9 (32) def Lions 3 (14) Another skewed scorecard favored the Panthers, but a shining light was that Linnea Huckel was involved in all of her party’s three wins – none greater than her massive five-set result against Todd Meaney, on a scale of 9- 11, 12-10, 11-6, 6-11, 12-10. Dodgers 6 (24) lost to Gladiators 6 (25) A huge result saw the match be decided by a lonely set. Nine of the 12 games were decided in four or more sets and a massive doubles match won by the losing Dodgers side in Bev and Charlotte Atkins just saw them come home in a nail-biting against Wayde Heidenreich and Kynan Vidosic 8-11, 6-11, 11 -8, 11-2, 12-10.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos