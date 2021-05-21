New York Knicks sold 15,000 seats to Games 1 and 2 vs. Atlanta Hawks; largest audience so far in the late season





NEW YORK – Basketball fans in New York City are excited about basketball returning to Madison Square Garden in the playoffs – and they’re buying the tickets to prove it. The New York Knicks have announced that they have sold out their reduced capacity tickets for Games 1 and 2 of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. The Knicks had 15,000 seats – the largest capacity announced for the postseason to date. The Knicks said in a press release that this will be the largest indoor gathering in New York since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The team added that nearly 90% of those in attendance are expected to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 2 Related “I hope everyone in sports and entertainment is listening, because the public has spoken – they’re fine with getting vaccinated and want to get back to the experiences they love,” said James Dolan, MSG Sports Executive Chairman, in a statement. . “This overwhelming response from Knicks fans – nearly 90% of whom have been vaccinated – should silence doubters. It’s time to start booking events and filling our schedules, so stay tuned.” The Knicks had previously announced that the fan capacity at Madison Square Garden would increase from 1,980 in the regular season to 13,000 for the first round of the playoffs. Julius Randle said the team was “extremely excited” about the increase in the number of fans. “It will be pretty packed in there. It will be fun, just the energy. So we went from no fans to certain amounts, an even greater amount now. I think it’s perfect timing,” he said. Compared to Knicks’ 15,000 fans, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to welcome around 10,000 fans. The Utah Jazz can seat 13,000 fans. The Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks hover at about 9,000 fans. The Knicks and Hawks will tip the series on Sunday. Game 2 will be played on Wednesday. This marks the first time since the 2012-13 season that the Knicks have made it to the postseason.

