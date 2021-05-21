A meatier cricket: Carleton PhD student who wants to put more proteins in edible insects

OTTAWA – Ever wondered what a cricket tastes like, or want to blow your appetite?

A PhD student from Carleton University is researching edible insects as a protein source.

While some may find insects a bit squeamish, Matt Muzzatti is passionate about them.

“I really like insects and study insects,” said Muzzatti.

He says studying insects is like a fascination with sci-fi.

“There are all kinds of weird and interesting behaviors in insects, it’s just great. I learn something new every day by studying insects.”

While laboratories in Carleton were closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, he even took his work home.

“I grew a few hundred crickets in my living room, and I tracked body size and growth,” said Muzzatti.

He wants to come up with a cost-effective way to make crickets bigger and fill them with more protein, so that more of them can be eaten.

Yes, eat. However, this is not a quirky dish to try. He says crickets can feed many.

“They are extremely healthy, extremely nutritious; and they require far less resources to grow and grow compared to conventional forms of protein,” Muzzatti said.

Fewer sources such as water. According to Muzzatti, insects need twelve times less water per gram to breed; they need about half the amount of feed than beef.

And that’s something that can help with the growing world population.

“The UN estimates that our world will reach 10 billion people by the year 2050, and we don’t really have a system to feed that many people,” Muzzatti said.

The crickets can be roasted and eaten whole.

Muzzatti says they can be tossed into a trail mix or added to a pasta sauce, but to “ get over the ick factor, ” he says they can be ground into a powder form.

Where do you buy crickets for consumption?

Entomo Farms is located just outside of Peterborough, ON. They breed crickets for consumption.

“We produce thousands upon thousands of pounds of cricket powder, which is really an ingredient that can be used in a smoothie, that it can be baked, cooked with – we then sell that powder all over the world,” said Jarrod Goldin, one of the co-founders.

Golden says their farm is the largest in North America raising insects for human nutrition.

“We were North America, arguably the world’s first insect farm in the West dedicated to raising insects for human consumption.”

He says that while many in the world eat insects as part of their diet, not much research has been done: “We were really excited about Matts’ work because I think it’s not just us, but everyone who benefits from it. our company is concerned. “

They sell trial packs on their website, if you are interested in trying crickets for food.

Wondering what crickets taste like?

Muzzatti says, “Crickets taste most like a sunflower seed, a slightly nutty flavor, but it definitely has its own flavor.”