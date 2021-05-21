European football clubs are facing a new reality after the 9 billion Covid hit





According to Uefa, European football clubs are losing about € 9 billion in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic, which pointed to a “new financial reality” for the sport. Top clubs will face a € 7.2 billion drop in sales in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, European football’s governing body said Thursday, with lower-tier leagues hitting € 1.5 billion. The revenue shortfall has only been partially offset by cost savings and could amount to € 8.1 billion for the top leagues, it added. Measures such as the one-year postponement of the Euro 2020 international tournament until this summer allowed clubs to avoid an additional € 2 billion in rebates for domestic match groups, Uefa said in a report published Thursday. Uefa chairman Aleksander Čeferin said that as European football faces a “new financial reality” after the pandemic, which wiped out ticket sales and broadcast revenues, the agency would tighten the rules designed to ensure clubs operate as financially responsible companies. . Existing so-called financial fair play rules need to be “adjusted and updated” with the aim of achieving “financial sustainability,” said Čeferin. “Uefa and European football will work together as a team to equip our sport with new rules for a new future.” The new regulations focus on players’ wages and transfer fees, said Andrea Traverso, director of financial sustainability at Uefa. The report said wages and transfer fees “must be reduced to acceptable levels” in order to keep club costs under control. Recommended Following the collapse of the European Super League, in which 12 rebel clubs, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​tried to create an escape competition, the UEFA president called for “solidarity” rather than “self-interest”. While fans and politicians criticized the Super League and its backers for trying to create a ‘closed league’, guaranteeing their entry every year without having to qualify, Uefa also fought the league because of the threat it posed to. the Champions League of the governing body. , Europe’s elite club competition. The pandemic ended years of growth for football. Uefa estimates that top club revenues increased by 80 percent between 2010 and 2019. The English Premier League, the world’s richest domestic football league, estimates that clubs are losing £ 2 billion in revenue in the two seasons hit by the pandemic. <> Weekly newsletter Scoreboard is the Financial Times’ new indispensable weekly sports briefing, where you will find the best analysis of financial issues affecting clubs, franchises, owners, investors and media groups in the global industry. Register here.

