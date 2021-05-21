Hockey phenome Nathan MacKinnon sells Denver Penthouse for $ 3.5 million







National Hockey League prodigy Nathan MacKinnon, a star player for the Colorado Avalanche, has marketed his corner penthouse in the uber-exclusive Coloradan building in downtown Denvers for $ 3.5 million. The apartment, which he moved into when the building opened in 2019, was mentioned last week by Tamara Cooper of LIV Sothebys International Realty. The 2,795-square-foot unit, which has two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a half bathroom, is located in the city’s Union Station neighborhood, which Ms Cooper says is cool, hip, and walkable. More: Derek Jeter sells the Tampa, Florida, Mansion for $ 22.5 million The penthouse is located in The Coloradan in the Union Station neighborhood of Downtown Denver. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty



The lifestyle is unbeatable, Mr. MacKinnon told Mansion Global in an emailed statement, adding that having Whole Foods nearby was a big plus for him. The 334-unit building, which is LEED Gold and Healthy certified, is the best place to live in downtown Denver, Ms. Cooper said. And this penthouse is the best unit in the entire building because it is the only one with a southwest view, views of the train station and iconic sign, the Rocky Mountains Pikes Peak and Longs Peak, and The Coloradans pool. Mr. MacKinnons’ penthouse has a 187 square foot balcony with a folding glass system that merges it with the interior rooms to create an indoor and outdoor entertainment space. More: Attend this Friday one Barron’s live discussion on forces that are currently shaping the most important global real estate market The skyline and mountain views are by far my favorite pastime in life here, Mr. MacKinnon said. Also being able to entertain in this residence was a huge bonus as having teammates and friends is a favorite way to spend my free time. Other features of the penthouse include an entrance wrapped in custom wall coverings, an elongated gallery hall for displaying art, a marble bathroom, a window screen remote control system, and a den living space with a double-sided fireplace. The 18-square-foot balcony offers city views, including the iconic Union Station sign. LIV Sotheby’s International Realty



She added that the building, which has 22,000 square feet of retail space and is within half a mile of Tony’s restaurants and shops, has a ton of amenities, including a pool, hot tub, fire pit, club room and catering kitchen, a communal garden, fitness center with Peloton bikes and other luxury equipment and library. Mr. MacKinnon, who spends the hockey season in Denver and the rest of the year in Canada, is looking for somewhere else in the neighborhood. I have a large dog and need a bigger space with a yard to keep him busy, he said. Born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Mr. MacKinnon has been with the Avalanche since 2013 and is considered one of the best players in the league. From Penta: A 1933 Babe Ruth Baseball Card could fetch a record US $ 5.2 million at auction When he debuted in the 2013-14 NHL season, he was the youngest player to dress in a regular season game for the Colorado Avalanche franchise. That same season, he achieved a streak of 13 game points, the longest-scoring streak by an 18-year-old in NHL history. In 2014, Mr. MacKinnon won the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year.

