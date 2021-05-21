Sports
Texas Tech unveils plans for a $ 12.5 million baseball team facility
Texas Tech on Thursday announced plans for a privately funded $ 12.5 million baseball team facility, which is said to double the square footage at the Dan Law Field / Rip Griffin Park clubhouse.
The clubhouse will remain in its current location on the left side of the field, but the new facility will expand and add amenities. The project includes a locker room, team lounge and a larger covered training facility.
Tech said it has raised more than $ 8 million for the project, and construction will begin when full funding is reached.
“There is no better university in the country to play baseball than at Texas Tech,” athletics director Kirby Hocutt said in the announcement, “and this investment in our clubhouse demonstrates the commitment we have to our standing among the elite programs of preserve the land.
Coach (Tim) Tadlock is the best baseball coach in the country, and we couldn’t be more proud of his continued leadership of our program. This facility allows Coach Tadlock and his staff to continue chasing Big 12 championships and our annual goal of winning that last game in Omaha (site of the College World Series). “
The baseball clubhouse is one of the latest projects as part of The Campaign for Fearless Champions, which has invested more than $ 200 million in additions and renovations to technical sports facilities.
“Our program and our employees value the Red Raider nation,” said Tadlocks. “The people who can help us by supporting Texas Tech baseball will have an impact that will last a lifetime.
“Our program has always focused on the entire student-athlete development, and these facilities will help align with the top-notch facilities currently in place, such as the Sports Performance Center, Marsha Sharp Academic Center and Cash Family Sports Nutrition Center. dedication of an 18-year-old and his family to our staff and college is something we will not take for granted.
“Our staff and program are fortunate to have a great administration, led by Kirby Hocutt, who has a vision to continue evolving our program.”
Tech said space for a team lounge was unavailable in the past due to limitations of the current facility. The planned team lounge will include a feeding area, video room, pool and table tennis tables, as well as space for team meals. The athletic training space will grow with the installation of a hydro room with both cooled and hot tubs.
From a player development perspective, the clubhouse will have a larger indoor training facility with adjustable nets to allow indoor work on site. Tech’s current facility has a covered whipping area, but without the ability to adjust the net. Players also have an extensive video room nearby to analyze their swing or watch a video of a future opponent.
The coaching staff will move their day-to-day operations from their current location in the Rip Griffin Park club area to the new facility. The project includes adding office space for Tadlock and its staff and a new changing room for coaches.
College golf
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. Texas A&M-Commerce, with Frenship graduate Tripp Wallace and Lubbock-Cooper grad Zach Burch in the lineup, lost to Georgia Southwestern 3-2 in the medal / match-play quarterfinals of the NCAA Division II golf tournament on Thursday.
Wallace won his match by three strokes to Jack Tharrington and Burch lost by two strokes to Simon Estrada.
Medal / match play is different from match play. Although players compete against each other, the running count is kept based on the stroke difference on each hole; that is, a player with four strokes on one hole against his opponent’s six strokes is two higher. The match continues through all 18 holes, updating the shot differential after each hole.
Games started at hole # 10 on the PGA National Champion Course. Wallace went from a back shot to a front shot with six holes to go, making 4 on No. 4 to Tharrington’s 6. Wallace then took a hit on each of the next three holes to lead the final hole by 4.
Burch was two strokes ahead with four holes to go, but dropped in a tie with a 7 against Estrada’s 5 on hole No. 6. On each of the last two holes, Estrada scored 4 and Burch scored 5 for the win in two shots.
A&M-Commerce took part in the national tournament for the first time since 1998. The Lions rose out of stroke play competition with 16 teams after 54 holes as the No. 5 seed.
