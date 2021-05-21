Sports
Durham v Essex: Information on how to attend matches
Durham Cricket is delighted to welcome members and fans back to Emirates Riverside for the first time in more than a year, when Durham plays Essex in the County Championship next week.
A number of measures will be taken to ensure the safety and comfort of everyone when attending the match.
We have put together a spectator code of conduct that is constantly updated and everyone should read it before attending a game at Emirates Riverside. You can read the current code of conduct here
The gates open earlier at 9:30 AM and the match starts at 11:00 AM. Member and member passes are scanned at the gate upon arrival. If you have purchased tickets for the day, all cardholders will be asked to scan the QR codes at the gate or register your contact details with our gate staff. This ensures that we can track and trace everyone present on the day.
To speed up entry for individual match buyers if you have purchased more than one ticket, please contact our box office before the match with the name and contact details of each person present with your tickets
Memberships and tickets to the game are still available online or by contacting our box office and tickets are available at the gate, but again anyone buying a ticket must provide contact information so please arrive early as the process will be slower than usual.
Please read all further instructions below before attending the game:
Safety and security instructions
Do not attend the game if you experience any of the COVID-related symptoms.
It is likely that a higher proportion of spectators will choose to drive to the ground in private vehicles, which will affect parking near the ground.
If you are traveling to the competition by public transport, you must comply with the applicable regulations and wear a mask.
The ground opens every day at 9:30 am.
Access is through Gate 2.
Ticket, safety and security checks take place upon entering the ground. Membership and guest pass tickets are scanned. For single match ticket holders and on the day buyers purchase the ticket, details are collected or a QR code must be scanned. – To speed up access for individual match buyers if you have purchased more than one ticket, please contact our box office prior to the match with the name and contact details of each person present with your tickets.
Entry will generally take longer due to Covid measures, so be patient and allow extra time to access the ground.
To assist you in this process, please do not bring any bags with you if possible.
Signage has been installed in the ground to ensure that all areas are one-way traffic as much as possible and allow sufficient social distance. Markings will be placed on the ground indicating the left hand and one-way routes through the stands. Follow signage and flight attendant directions.
There is no need to wear a face cover when watching the game. It is recommended that you wear a face cover when traveling, especially indoors and in all covered communal / covered areas, including when entering and in queues, restrooms, etc.
Please sit in a stand or block, but make sure there is at least 1 seat distance between you and the next person who is not part of your bubble. Keep in mind that;
- All rows of seats are used
- The end seat of each row adjacent to the radial gangway remains free.
Disabled spectators will be accommodated in the assigned areas across the lateral gangway that runs from Block 12 to Block 21. Access to this area is provided by the elevator at Tower 1. There are also disabled viewing areas in Blocks 1 to 4. and also behind the northwest terrace for Bannatynes.
The club reception is closed. Scorecards and yearbooks are available in the club shop.
All normal sanitation facilities will be available for use, please ensure social distance is maintained when entering and exiting these areas.
Lounge arrangements for members and other concessions
The members lounge is accessible to members and people with a member guest pass.
The entrance is normally through Tower 3, but the exit is from Tower 2 (a one-way system)
Food and drinks are available in the members lounge, but this is only at the table.
Members can redeem their free food and drink offer in the lounge.
Be aware that there is a reduced capacity in this space to comply with social distance rules. We ask that members be considerate and use the lounge for refreshment and rest, but do not take up space for extended periods for others to enjoy the facility.
The members’ balcony will be available, but a social distance measure will be in place, severely reducing the seating capacity.
The Sticky Wicket pub is open with a standard procedure for indoor and outdoor drinking and dining.
Other concessions are available nearby, including a coffee cart, ice cream truck, and beverage cart. Stick to social distance protocols when standing in line for this.
