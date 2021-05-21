A spring to remember for football in Highland Springs | Richmond Free Press





This was a spring to remember for the Highland Springs High School Springers. Last week, senior Kelvin Gilliam was named Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year. The award recognizes a student of high athletic and academic achievement, along with exemplary character. The six-foot Springer lineman will continue popping pads at the University of Oklahoma in the fall. Gilliam will sign up for summer training in Norman, Oklahoma at the end of the summer. There is much to celebrate in the eastern province of Henrico. This spring, Highland Springs set a 9-1 record en route to the State 5A finals. The only setback was a 13-10 loss in overtime to Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn in the state final. Gilliam registered 48 tackles in the season with 16 for losses, 11 sacks and two safeties. Highland Springs registered five shutouts while allowing a scant 4.4 points per game. Gilliam excelled in the class with a 4.16 GPA while serving as a peer tutor. He also volunteered at various charity events. If all goes well at summer camp, Gilliam will soon be able to wear the Sooners crimson and cream colors. Oklahoma opens September 4 against Tulane in New Orleans. Gilliam will be the second consecutive player from the area to win the Gatorade title. Last year’s winner was Hopewell High School who retired to TreVeyon Henderson, which is now enrolled at Ohio State University. Former Springers also enjoyed a memorable spring. Senior defensive lineman Mike Green and redshirt freshman Antwane Wells Jr., both former Springers, were excellent at helping James Madison University to a 7-1 record and to the semifinals of the NCAA FCS playoffs. Green had 25 tackles, including 10.5 for losses. Wells was sensational all season with 33 receptions for 603 yards and six touchdowns. Wells did his best job in the playoffs. In the 38-35 defeat to Sam Houston State University in the semifinals in Texas, he had seven catches for 89 yards and a touchdown. Against the University of North Dakota in the quarter-finals, Wells made seven grabs for 143 yards and two touchdowns. In the first round against the Virginia Military Institute, Wells had four receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Wells was preparing for the playoffs and had four catches for 92 yards in the regular season finale against the University of Richmond. There will be a brief turnaround for the fall 2021 season in Harrisonburg. The JMU Dukes open Sept. 4 against Morehead State University in Kentucky. None of this is surprising to Springers fans. Highland Springs is one of the most dominant programs in the history of the state network. Highland Springs won the Virginia 5A titles in football in 2015 and 2016, and followed with State Class 5 crowns in 2017 and 2018. The Springers lost in the 2019 regional final to neighbor Varina High School. The fall 2020 season was postponed due to the pandemic and moved to spring. The same thing happened with JMU at the university level.







