MHS ‘Stewart gathers to reach the championship game

HELOTES – Against elimination, Thursday brought out the best in Midland High senior Tyler Stewart.

Stewart dropped a first-set tiebreaker for San Antonio Reagan’s Kyle Totorica in the Class 6A semifinal, but the Bulldog tennis player bellowed back, winning nine consecutive games.

Stewart rallied to beat Totorica 6-7 (4), 6-0, 6-2 at the UIL Tennis State Tournament at the Northside ISD Tennis Center and advance to the current 10:00 am championship game against Waco’s Brendan Boland Midway.

Stewart had a 3-0 lead in the third set after winning nine games in a row. Stewart finished his first day at the state tournament by winning three 6-0 sets after beating Katy Tompkins’ Charles Kuchler 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals early Thursday.

“I think the most important thing was to just loosen up and play tennis,” Stewart said of his semi-final comeback. ‘Trying to forget all the things around me and worry about myself and keep my cool, and just wear that guy out. That’s kind of what happened. “





Prior to Stewart, Totorica Aidan Lee of Conroe survived The Woodlands 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7) in a drawn-out quarter-final that lasted over 3½ hours.

MHS head coach Tom Heiting said Totorica took some chances early on to break Stewart in the first set and take a 3-1 lead. However, Stewart sat down and fought back to bring the first set into a tiebreaker.

“Tyler was a bit disappointed,” said Heiting of the first set tiebreaker. “He had a mis-hit on the forehand. His first shift rate was not particularly high. It was a matter of knowing what to do, now is the time to do it. All credit to him. He took a fighting spirit and a positive attitude in the beginning of the second set and it showed in his face. You could feel it in its aura. He just went on with that nine-game crack. “

Heiting said the third set was no indication of the score, as Totorica made a late attack.

“His opponent kept digging deep and he would find energy and he would find a great ability to shoot,” Heiting said. ‘He wouldn’t leave. More credit to Tyler for keeping his focus and sticking to the really long and tough rallies. He won some really crucial points at crucial moments to send him away as that final 6-2 set was hard fought and well deserved. It wasn’t just as decisive as the regular old 6-2. “

Stewart improved his season record to a perfect 28-0 with the two wins.

“It was good,” said Stewart. “I haven’t played the best tennis, but I fought hard and that gave me both wins.”

Stewart, a signer to Abilene Christian, has the chance to make history today as no Midland High or Lee singles player has ever won the state championship at the UIL’s highest classification.

Heiting said earlier this season that Stewart was arguably the greatest Midland High tennis player in school history, and his game on Thursday did nothing to disprove that claim.

“That was incredible,” Heiting said of Stewart’s first day. “The first round he was laser focused. I don’t think he made many casual mistakes at all, even against a very good opponent. In that second set he just really turned in. I think again, credit to Tyler for his determination and focus in this semi-final. His heart was in it to win it. He was digging and fighting and doing all the things you do, playing tennis at the championship level. “

FORSAN BOYS DUO

DESERVES BRONZE

SAN ANTONIO – Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings of Forsan lost 6-3, 6-1 to Ty Spencer and Tate Spencer to Mason in a semi-final for boys doubles in the Class 2A tournament Thursday at Blossom Tennis Center.

Gabehart and Stallings finished the tournament in a tie for third place and took home bronze medals.

Stallings and Gabehart defeated Crawford’s Huston Hall and Lui Rodriguez 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals early Thursday.

GRADY DOUBLES TEAM

FALLS IN QUARTERS

SAN ANTONIO – Grady senior Raina Short and freshman Samantha Griffin fell 6-4, 7-6 (4) against Crowell’s Paige Moya and Seanna Trainham in a quarterfinal for girls doubles in the Class 1A tournament, Thursday at Blossom Tennis Center .

Short and Griffin finished their campaign in 2021 with a record of 15-1.