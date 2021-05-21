TMS is organizing a table tennis tournament, film and mystery dinner this weekend and next weekend





TEXARKANA – Two more events hosted by the Texarkana Museums System have a signature 1970s theme: a table tennis tournament at the Ace of Clubs House this weekend, plus a “Mischief at the Museum” mystery party at the PJ Ahern Home next weekend . The TMS will host the ping-pong tournament on Saturday at 6 pm, accompanied by a screening of the movie “Forrest Gump” after the tournament on the lawn. The BYOB affair includes concessions and visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $ 5 for the Movie with Free Tournament Play. A pre-tournament demonstration of table tennis is included. First Presbyterian Church donated the table tennis table for the event. The movie connection? Forrest Gump plays table tennis while stationed abroad. In 1971, the year the TMS was founded, an American table tennis team also traveled to China to play matches against the national team. The TMS is also organizing a mystery party with a catered dinner on Saturday 29 May at 6.30 pm. The theme? The Texarkana Historical Society opens Texarkana’s first museum in 1971, but someone is sabotaging the exhibits. Who’s going to help? The Scooby Doo crew sets out to find the villainous vandals. The entrance fee is $ 40 per person or $ 35 for TMS members, couples for $ 70. Tickets must be purchased in advance with May 27 as registration deadline. The TMS staff encourages visitors to wear vintage clothing from the 1970s. “It’s not based on a real event,” TMS curator Jamie Simmons said in a statement about the event, “but the mystery is set in 1971, when TMS worked hard to open the first museum in Texarkana.” In an interview, Simmons said there is no murder in the mystery, but those in attendance will play characters and solve the mystery. The Scooby Doo connection stems from its popularity in the late 1960s and 1970s, she explained. “This goes back to our 50th anniversary. We try to do things that have a 70s theme and, if possible, a 1971 theme in particular,” said Simmons. The fictional mystery itself is linked to the creation of the museum system, so it takes place at the time when they strived to open the museum. “The mystery is we have someone trying to sabotage our opening, and we keep having these accidents. That’s the mystery that needs to be solved,” the trustee said. The TMS has vintage clothing they can loan, suggestions from local sources where people can buy a vintage outfit, and a Pinterest board of ideas. “It’s completely optional for costumes, but we think it’s a lot more fun when people start leaning into the theme and dress for it,” said Simmons. (For more information or to register for the ping pong tournament, visit TexarkanaMuseums.org/events, call 903-793-4831 or email [email protected] For more information on mystery parties and for tickets, please visit the PJ Ahern Home Facebook page or TexarkanaMuseums.org/events, or you can send an email [email protected] and call the phone number above.)

