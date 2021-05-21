Perry’s football stadium was renamed Wakefield Stadium in honor of the outgoing coach





PERRY TWP Fans Attending a Perry Local Football Game Next Season Enter Newly Appointed Stadium in Honor of Retired Football Coach Keith Wakefield. The district education council on Thursday passed a resolution changing the facility’s name to Wakefield Stadium. In the resolution, the board recognized Wakefield’s commitment to using the football field as a classroom “to teach young men about character, honor, loyalty and dignity in the face of victory or defeat in football and in life.” Wakefield:With Perry football ‘resolved’, Keith Wakefield moves on to the next chapter of his life While the old coach had great success on the field, Wakefield is driven by more than wins, the solution said. To applause and a standing ovation from players, coaches, staff and board members, Wakefield told the audience that he would have stayed home had he been informed of the stadium name change. That’s why officials kept it secret until the board meeting, said Chief Superintendent Scott Beatty. Wakefield, who announced his retirement in April, told the crowd he didn’t know what to say when his emotions bubbled up. “It’s not about one man, it’s about the team,” said the coach. “It’s hard for me, but I’m excited for Zach (Slates). I’m so proud.” Before the resolution was passed, the board approved the appointment of Slates as the team’s new head coach. Slates started three years for the Panthers on duty, earning first-team honors for Repository All-Stark County and All-Federal League each season. He was the All-Ohio first team as a junior and senior. Wakefield:Charita Goshay: Good coaches are hard to find – and to replace Perry went 29-7 in Slates for three seasons and advanced to a state semifinal in 2000 and a regional semifinal in 2002. He returned to coach Perry when Keith Boedicker got the Panthers job in 2010 and stayed on when Wakefield returned to Perry in 2013. “Being from Perry and playing under Coach Wakefield in high school and starting my coaching career when I was 20 with him in St. Vincent St. Mary, it was an experience,” said Slates. “It was an honor to learn from someone in a million halls of fame.” Beatty said Wakefield’s retirement is bittersweet. “I’ve always said that if I have to win a football game, I want him to coach and prepare my team,” he added. The board also unveiled the new logo for the stadium. The 15 white lines in the black block letters of Wakefield’s name represent the 15 league titles he won during his 30 seasons. Two stars represent his performances in the championship games of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Wakefield has coached football for 50 years, of which 37 years as a head coach and 29 years as a coach at Perry. During his time with Perryhe, he won 222 games and 15 league titles. His coaching career has led him into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or [email protected] On Twitter: @aknappINDE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos