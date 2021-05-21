No. 1 Baylor men’s tennis through to final four | KWKT

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. No. 1 ranked and second seed Baylor men’s tennis beat No. 7 TCU 4-1 on Thursday afternoon at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, to advance to the NCAA Semifinals.

The Bears (33-4) swallowed the double point and made a strong push in singles to get rid of the Horned Frogs (19-8) and book their sixth trip to the Final Four and the first since 2015.

It was TCU who struck first in the doubles, as the No. 2-ranked duo of Alastair Gray / Luc Fomba held No. 9 Constantin Frantzen / Sven Lah 6-2 in first place. However, the Bears responded with a 6-3 win on track two of No. 75 Matias Soto / Nick Stachowiak over Sander Jong / Tadeas Paroulek to get all eyes on the threes.

With the opening title up for grabs, Finn Bass / Charlie Broom saved a match point at deuce trailing 6-5 to send the match to a tiebreaker. After a quick 3-0 start, the Bears fought a 7-5 breaker to reach the doubles game for BU.

On the singles courts, all six games were tight from the start as TCU took the early advantage on lane one and lane five. However, the Bears took the first sets at second, third, fourth and sixth after Spencer Furman saved a handful of set points and rallied for 5-2 to win his opener 7-5 over Bertus Kruger.

That’s when the Bears made their move, as Lah flew to a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 110 Jake Fearnley for Baylors’ second run. TCU got one back from Paroulek on lane five when he beat Broom 6-2, 6-4, but that turned out to be the Horned Frogs’ lone win.

No. 11 Soto won the Big 12 Player of the Year and No. 17-ranked Fomba 6-4, 6-4 in second place to push the Bears one point closer, and it was Furman who was 7-5 placed 6-1 after winning 11 of the last 12 games against Kruger at number 6.



HIGHLIGHTS

With the win, Baylor advances to the NCAA Semifinals for the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2015.

Baylor’s 33 wins are the same for the schools in one season (33, 2005).

BU improved to 63-21 all-time in NCAA Championship play and 2-1 in post-season games held in Orlando, Florida, on the USTA National Campus.

The Bears are 17-6 all-time in 4-1 postseason-games.

BU is now 11-2 all-time as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Championship.

Baylor improved to 3-1 against TCU this season and has won five of the last six games with the Horned Frogs.

BU is now 17-4 against ranked opponents this season.

Baylor expanded its winning streak to seven games and has won 17 of the last 18 double games.

The Bears are now 29-8 in doubles this season and 28-1 in games winning the opening title.

Baylor has a combined record of 154-32 (.828) in singles this spring and a combined record of 72-24 (.750) in doubles.

Spencer Furman extended his singles winning streak to 13 games, a best team.

Matias Soto and Nick Stachowiak lead the Bears with an eight-game win streak in doubles.



STATE OF THE MATCH

6 For the first time in six years, Baylor booked his trip to the NCAA Semifinals. It is Bears’ sixth Final Four appearance in program history.

TOP QUOTES

Head coach Michael Woodson

About progressing to the NCAA Semifinals

It feels great. I am very excited for these guys, proud of them. Every time we get to play TCU it’s an honor and that’s why these guys come to Baylor to play in the Big 12. To see them for the fourth time I think we played them in every type of situation, it was a struggle. Over there. We made it a point to focus on having a lot of energy and looking like you are winning no matter what happened and I feel like that made a big difference to our guys today.

To Furman coming back to win 11 of the last 12 games and take the win

I saw he was down 5-2 and thought he was exactly where we needed him. I have so much confidence and confidence in him and I think the whole team does. He’s going to put it for every point on the line. From how it looked, he just got firmer, pushed his heels in, and did a phenomenal job of stretching the lead in the second set and using that momentum.

Feeling like a home game with a pro Baylor crowd

It’s unbelievable. We love it so much. A lot of it is just buy-in from guys who aren’t on the track and are setting the tone. It’s incredible to have the court’s alumni, family, and friends scattered around the facility. That’s a testament to what the records of this universitys athletic department has done. It’s great to have people who support us like that. These guys honestly deserve it. We were proud to be able to play in such a great venue with an environment that feels like playing at home.

Graduate senior Spencer Furman

About being part of the Baylor team

I feel on this team, although I’ve only been here for a year, it feels like I’ve been here my entire college career. They really welcomed me with open arms and I love being part of this team. I’m just trying to make it last as long as possible.

Feeling like a home game with a pro Baylor crowd

I think it is proof of Coach [Woodson] and how much he helps and works. I see him writing thank-you notes in the office at 11pm and calling supporters to thank them for coming, so I think he deserves a lot of credit.

To Woodson who has removed the interim tag and is named head coach

I have the feeling that he will be coaching here for a long time. Obviously, it is the right choice. More than Coach, the administration is so supportive. Not just what they do for tennis, but for any sport. I see how hard they work and how much they listen to the feedback from athletes and that is really special. Baylor Athletics is simply a special place.



WHAT’S NEXT

Ranked No. 1 and No. 2 seed Baylor (33-4) moves to No. 3 Tennessee (28-3) in the NCAA semifinal on Friday, May 21 at 1:00 p.m. CT at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

