Staying at home means staying at home, says Gray Bruce, top doc





Dr. Ian Arra reminds residents that there is still a house registration during the long weekend, and that means there are certain restrictions to be considered.

NEWS RELEASE

GRAY BRUCE HEALTH UNIT

*********************** The Stay-at-home order is in effect until June 2, 2021, as the province continues to address the implications of COVID-19. As of May 22, 2021, certain outdoor recreational facilities will reopen with restrictions, such as the need to physically stay at a distance. These amenities include, but are not limited to, golf courses and driving ranges, football and other sports fields, tennis and basketball courts, and skate parks. Outdoor sports or recreational lessons are not allowed. The external boundaries for social gatherings and organized public events are expanded to five people, allowing these facilities to be used for up to five people, including members of different households. All other public health and workplace safety measures under the provincial emergency brake remain in effect. Staying at home means that you can only meet indoors with someone you live with, and limit close contacts to only members of your household (the people you live with). If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household. Outdoor limits for social gatherings and organized public events are limited to five people. Staying at home means not traveling outside of your area unless absolutely necessary. You should only go out for necessary things, such as: the grocery or pharmacy

healthcare (including vaccination)

outdoor exercise or walking pets in your community

work that cannot be done remotely

Day-care By staying at home, outdoor recreational facilities will open from May 22, including outdoor sports facilities and fields for multipurpose use. However, outdoor sports or recreational lessons are not allowed: golf courses

baseball diamonds

football fields

tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

basketball courts

BMX parks

skate parks

parts of parks or recreation areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

picnic areas and picnic tables Staying at home means that parks and recreational areas, including benches, playgrounds, play structures, play equipment and dog parks that are not on a leash, are open as long as a physical distance of two meters can be maintained. Staying at home means that seasonal campsites and camping sites can only be made available for trailers and recreational vehicles used by persons who need or are allowed to be there under the terms of a full seasonal contract. Staying at home means that marinas and boat launches are closed, with the exception of: repairing or maintaining boats

placing boats in the water to be moored for mooring

allows access to homes or other properties, in support of government operations or services, or for the carriage of items by commercial barges

running a restaurant for takeout or delivery Staying at home means that outdoor garden centers, plant nurseries and indoor greenhouses can be opened for in-person shopping, with limited hours, with a maximum capacity of 25 percent. Staying at home means that restaurants, bars and other food and beverage outlets are only open for takeout, drive and delivery. All food inside and out is closed. Staying at home means that garage sales and yard sales are not allowed. ***********************







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos