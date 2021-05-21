Sports
2021 NBA Playoffs: Enes Kanter Can Blazers X Factor vs. Turn out to be nuggets
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare for the Denver Nuggets in the post season for the second time in three seasons, the dynamic duo of Portland’s centers are healthy and ready to go.
During the semi-finals of the 2019 Western Conference, Enes Kanter was tasked with stepping in as a Blazers starter as he worked to hold down the big man Nikola Jokic when Jusuf Nurkic was sidelined with a broken leg.
But now fast forward to the 2021 playoffs and Kanter is in the role he’s signed up for, while Jusuf Nurkic is back in the starting line-up.
The Blazers know what a luxury it is when Kanter gets off the couch this time.
Download and subscribe to the Talkin ‘Blazers Podcast
Getting a player like Enes off your couch is pretty big, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said after practice earlier this week. What he did this year averaging a double-doubles, filling in for Nurk, he showed what a valuable player he is to the team, both as a starter and coming off the bench.
This season, the 10-year veteran started 35 of Portland’s 72 games, while winning 34 double-doubles, good for 10th place in the NBA.
His talent for holding a rebound, especially on the offending glass, hasn’t gone unnoticed, but it should also be noted that, in addition to Kanter’s consistency, his durability has also been key to the Blazers’ success.
The big man played in all 72 games this season averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds. He shot a career-high 60.4 percent off the field.
Kanter’s teammate, CJ McCollum, who had a standout performance against Denver in the 2019 semifinals averaging 26.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, looks forward to seeing what Kanter will do this post season. to achieve.
A great offensive rebounder, a great finisher around the basket and someone would rely on it in the playoffs, McCollum added.
Featuring Nuggets-great Nikola Jokic named one of three finalists for this year’s MVP after averaging 26.4 points per game on 56.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent from deep to goal with With 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, Nurkic, Kanter and the rest of the Blazer have their work cut out for them.
To stop a guy like that is a whole team effort, it’s a whole team challenge, so we just have to go out and try our best to just finish him off, Kanter explained.
Work to carry Jokicdown is the plan.
With Kanter’s playoff experience of 54 postseason games played, including 14 starts, he knows what to do on the other side to free up his teammates.
“I think my personal goal for me is: I’ve been to the playoffs many times, I can’t even remember how many playoff games I’ve played, so try to help the young boys as much as possible for me, but the other is doing what I do best, boxing guys, bringing energy, bringing toughness and trying to make the best choices in the world, ”said Kanter.
And with Nuggets attackers, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. the line-up with three guards from Blazers; DamianLillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell are sure to welcome a Kanter display.
If you open up those guys Norm, Dame and CJ, they make everyone around them better.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]