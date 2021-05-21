2021 NBA Playoffs: Enes Kanter Can Blazers X Factor vs. Turn out to be nuggets

As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare for the Denver Nuggets in the post season for the second time in three seasons, the dynamic duo of Portland’s centers are healthy and ready to go.

During the semi-finals of the 2019 Western Conference, Enes Kanter was tasked with stepping in as a Blazers starter as he worked to hold down the big man Nikola Jokic when Jusuf Nurkic was sidelined with a broken leg.

But now fast forward to the 2021 playoffs and Kanter is in the role he’s signed up for, while Jusuf Nurkic is back in the starting line-up.

The Blazers know what a luxury it is when Kanter gets off the couch this time.

Getting a player like Enes off your couch is pretty big, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts said after practice earlier this week. What he did this year averaging a double-doubles, filling in for Nurk, he showed what a valuable player he is to the team, both as a starter and coming off the bench.

This season, the 10-year veteran started 35 of Portland’s 72 games, while winning 34 double-doubles, good for 10th place in the NBA.

His talent for holding a rebound, especially on the offending glass, hasn’t gone unnoticed, but it should also be noted that, in addition to Kanter’s consistency, his durability has also been key to the Blazers’ success.

The big man played in all 72 games this season averaging 11.2 points and 11.0 rebounds. He shot a career-high 60.4 percent off the field.

Kanter’s teammate, CJ McCollum, who had a standout performance against Denver in the 2019 semifinals averaging 26.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists, looks forward to seeing what Kanter will do this post season. to achieve.

He’s done a great job for us when he started this year and over the past few seasons, but he’s definitely giving us a different dynamic. CJ McCollum about Enes Kanter

A great offensive rebounder, a great finisher around the basket and someone would rely on it in the playoffs, McCollum added.

Featuring Nuggets-great Nikola Jokic named one of three finalists for this year’s MVP after averaging 26.4 points per game on 56.6 percent shooting from the field and 38.8 percent from deep to goal with With 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, Nurkic, Kanter and the rest of the Blazer have their work cut out for them.

To stop a guy like that is a whole team effort, it’s a whole team challenge, so we just have to go out and try our best to just finish him off, Kanter explained.

Work to carry Jokicdown is the plan.

The fact that we have both Nurk and Enes against a great player like Jokic and because the ball is so much in his hands, it takes two guys to handle that. Terry Stotts

With Kanter’s playoff experience of 54 postseason games played, including 14 starts, he knows what to do on the other side to free up his teammates.

“I think my personal goal for me is: I’ve been to the playoffs many times, I can’t even remember how many playoff games I’ve played, so try to help the young boys as much as possible for me, but the other is doing what I do best, boxing guys, bringing energy, bringing toughness and trying to make the best choices in the world, ”said Kanter.

And with Nuggets attackers, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. the line-up with three guards from Blazers; DamianLillard, CJ McCollum and Norman Powell are sure to welcome a Kanter display.

If you open up those guys Norm, Dame and CJ, they make everyone around them better.