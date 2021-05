NOTE: The changing face of cricket amid the Covid-19 pandemic newspaper

THE game of cricket since its introduction into the English system for export to the colonized countries has seen many highs and lows for survival as it is. That said, it has still changed and adapted and evolved. Today, the game of cricket faces another major challenge, the coronavirus, which threatens the overall appeal and charm we have experienced over the decades. From one-piece cricket bats shaped like curved and puffy hockey sticks in the 17th century to modern day sled gammers we now use as bats is evolutionary, as is the transition from underarm bowling to round arm bowling in the 1820s to bowling over arm in 1864. The introduction of Test cricket in 1877 naturally gave the game a definitive shape. Then, in 1962, the changing status of Gentlemen and Players was a revolutionary step by MCC, as was the decision not to allow women into the Long Room of Lords until the end of the 20th century and also join the MCC . Professionals were not allowed to lead England. They were not even allowed to walk from the pavilion to the field from the same exit. Players who received money entered the field from a separate gate. Now amateurs don’t even exist. The coronavirus pandemic is now even more challenging than cricket with which Australian business magnate Kerry Packer launched his Circus in 1977 while founding WSC (World Series Cricket) after being denied the rights to broadcast Test Cricket by the Australian Cricket Board. He secretly drew most of the great cricketers of the time to destroy the structure of the game. Packer took the case and later famously won a lawsuit against institutions such as MCC, TCCB, ICC in a London High Court to lift the ban on players. He introduced colored clothes, lighted cricket, white ball, black screen and of course a lot of money. Such measures by Packer revolutionized the game and eventually he got the TV rights, after which he left his WSC. At his death, he was hailed as the Messiah of the game. The introduction of One-day Internationals in 1971 and T20 cricket in 2003 are also among the revolutionary changes. But the coronavirus has forced the game to witness desperate matches, tour cancellations and series postponements, quarantined entire squads, online pressers and a sharp drop in revenues. Obviously, the world is in turmoil and the coronavirus has emerged as the game’s latest enemy. How well the game of cricket tackles the corona threat remains to be seen. Published in Dawn, May 21, 2021

