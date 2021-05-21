Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice says lost streak prepared Jets for playoff hockey





EDMONTON It is rare for an NHL head coach to speak positively of nine losses in ten games as his team approaches the playoffs. However, Paul Maurice says the end-of-season battle of the Winnipeg Jets may have prepared his squad for the challenges of post-season hockey. The Jets got great keepers from Connor Hellebuyck, put down the deadly duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and opened their best-of-seven North Division first round series against Edmonton with a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Wednesday. Maurice said the Jets entered the series with a “playoff mentality” due to the setbacks the team faced. “Playoff hockey is just different,” said Maurice on Thursday. “The more playoff games your team goes through, the better you understand that. “So we were a good team for the regular season, but we hadn’t switched to what the playoffs would be like. That lost streak gave us the chance to focus as a group, to become more of a playoff-style team. , “and I felt we did. “ The Jets withdrew from their dive in time to win their last two games of the regular season, but Maurice said he’d seen positive signs from his team before that. “There were some really good stats in our game that changed quite drastically,” said Maurice. “So I thought it was necessary and I felt we had a very good chance of taking advantage of it.” Part of the Jets’ winning strategy was to reduce the escape opportunities that McDavid and Draisaitl enjoyed all year round. McDavid walked away with this year’s scoring title with 105 points in 56 games and Draisaitl was second, but both were held without a run in Game 1. Draisaitl said he is confident the Oilers can make the gritty goals in tight spaces that often win playoff games. “We have to go a little bit more into the net and maybe make it a little bit easier on ourselves and they put pucks through it and throw them there,” said Draisaitl. “They end up going in, and we did that all year.” Edmonton enters the series with some post-season baggage. The team has only been in the postseason twice since advancing to the Stanley Cup final in 2006, losing in the second round in 2017. The Oilers were eliminated 3-1 on home ice by Chicago in a best-of-five playoff qualifier at last season’s restart in Toronto and Edmonton, which followed a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A win on Friday in Game 2 before the series shifts to Winnipeg could go a long way in challenging that story. “We’re going to take our chances and make sure we bury them,” said Draisaitl. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2021. The Canadian Press







