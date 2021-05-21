Lightning overtime playoff experience doesn’t matter versus Panthers

TAMPA If you linked the Lightning to win Game 3 in overtime based on last year’s playoff experience, your presumption was valid.

The team worked nine times overtime last year, including a shootout against the Capitals in the first game of the round-robin series, winning seven times. Overtime was then Bliksem’s friend, and it could have been Thursday evening again.

But it wasn’t, due to an odd-man rush right after a faceoff, Floridas Ryan Lomberg sprinted to Andrei Vasilevskiy after chasing an engaged puck that got between Tampa Bay defenders Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta.

Lomberg got behind Hedman and later scored his first goal of the play-offs.

That’s hockey, said Hedman. Sometimes that happens. You can’t change that now. That was one of those plays where, looking back, you might have done it differently.

At the start of extra time, only one Florida player had previously scored an overtime goal: forward Patric Hornqvist. Meanwhile, the Lightning had eight goalscorers in the overtime after the season: Nikita Kucherov (2), Brayden Point (2), Tyler Johnson (2), Anthony Cirelli, Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat.

The Tampa Bays playoff overtime record dropped to 11-22 (8-7 on home ice), while the Panthers improved to 3-8 (2-4 on the road). The Lightning have lost their last two overtime games after the postseason (including Game 5 of last season’s Stanley Cup Final).

Tampa Bay had three shots on target in extra time. Undoubtedly, the best look came from Mikhail Sergachev, whose shot hit iron from the point and bounced back into open ice.

Rookie Ross Colton who scored his first postseason goal earlier in the game and Anthony Cirelli die broke a drought of 28 games also looked good in the extra period.

Creaking thunder

Fans celebrate at Thunder Alley in Amalie Arena after Lightning shoots left-wing Ross Colton (79) to tie the score at 2-2 in the second period. [ MENGSHIN LIN | Times ]

It had been more than two years since Lightning fans could celebrate the post-season together at Amalie Arena, which dates back to Game 2 of the 2018/19 series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 9,508 fans rattled noise makers and glowed in the dark thanks to the LED armbands left on their seats.

The Florida buzz is being felt, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during a second intermission interview with Bally Sports. This building is very loud or I am losing my hearing.

The energy of the audience was something the Lightning looked forward to when they got home after playing the first two games in Sunrise. In their last home game on May 7, the team played in front of 4,200 fans.

Another 600 fans gathered outside the arena, at viewing parties on Thunder Alley, as well as at the Pepsi Porch and Cigar City Taproom.

We haven’t seen that (here) in quite some time, said coach Jon Cooper. It was a sea of ​​blue. It was really cool to see. It just brings back great memories of playoff games in this building. And it’s nice to have fans back no matter what arena you’re in. This sport is meant to be shown to fans so that they can enjoy it as much as we do.

The Tampa Bay Lightning look goes up three games in the Florida Panthers in front of 9,000 fans at Amalie Arena.

Loose pucks

The five Lightning goals in the second period put a franchise brand in a playoff period for most. It surpassed the previous high of four (set twice before, most recently during Game 3 against Boston last year).

Victor Hedman registered his second game with three assists of the series. All of his assists came on goals from the second period and tied a record for most helpers in a playoff period, set by three different players last year.

