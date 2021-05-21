#FlaPanthers TO WIN: #GoBolts drop postseason home-opener vs. FLA, 6-5. Lomberg gets these in OT. Next game on Saturday. #TBLightning leads series 2-1 pic.twitter.com/2eR1vgYaRt
– (@faiello_mari) May 21, 2021
Sports
Lightning overtime playoff experience doesn’t matter versus Panthers
TAMPA If you linked the Lightning to win Game 3 in overtime based on last year’s playoff experience, your presumption was valid.
The team worked nine times overtime last year, including a shootout against the Capitals in the first game of the round-robin series, winning seven times. Overtime was then Bliksem’s friend, and it could have been Thursday evening again.
But it wasn’t, due to an odd-man rush right after a faceoff, Floridas Ryan Lomberg sprinted to Andrei Vasilevskiy after chasing an engaged puck that got between Tampa Bay defenders Victor Hedman and Jan Rutta.
Lomberg got behind Hedman and later scored his first goal of the play-offs.
That’s hockey, said Hedman. Sometimes that happens. You can’t change that now. That was one of those plays where, looking back, you might have done it differently.
At the start of extra time, only one Florida player had previously scored an overtime goal: forward Patric Hornqvist. Meanwhile, the Lightning had eight goalscorers in the overtime after the season: Nikita Kucherov (2), Brayden Point (2), Tyler Johnson (2), Anthony Cirelli, Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat.
The Tampa Bays playoff overtime record dropped to 11-22 (8-7 on home ice), while the Panthers improved to 3-8 (2-4 on the road). The Lightning have lost their last two overtime games after the postseason (including Game 5 of last season’s Stanley Cup Final).
Tampa Bay had three shots on target in extra time. Undoubtedly, the best look came from Mikhail Sergachev, whose shot hit iron from the point and bounced back into open ice.
Rookie Ross Colton who scored his first postseason goal earlier in the game and Anthony Cirelli die broke a drought of 28 games also looked good in the extra period.
Creaking thunder
It had been more than two years since Lightning fans could celebrate the post-season together at Amalie Arena, which dates back to Game 2 of the 2018/19 series against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 9,508 fans rattled noise makers and glowed in the dark thanks to the LED armbands left on their seats.
The Florida buzz is being felt, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said during a second intermission interview with Bally Sports. This building is very loud or I am losing my hearing.
The energy of the audience was something the Lightning looked forward to when they got home after playing the first two games in Sunrise. In their last home game on May 7, the team played in front of 4,200 fans.
Another 600 fans gathered outside the arena, at viewing parties on Thunder Alley, as well as at the Pepsi Porch and Cigar City Taproom.
We haven’t seen that (here) in quite some time, said coach Jon Cooper. It was a sea of blue. It was really cool to see. It just brings back great memories of playoff games in this building. And it’s nice to have fans back no matter what arena you’re in. This sport is meant to be shown to fans so that they can enjoy it as much as we do.
The Tampa Bay Lightning look goes up three games in the Florida Panthers in front of 9,000 fans at Amalie Arena.
Loose pucks
The five Lightning goals in the second period put a franchise brand in a playoff period for most. It surpassed the previous high of four (set twice before, most recently during Game 3 against Boston last year).
Victor Hedman registered his second game with three assists of the series. All of his assists came on goals from the second period and tied a record for most helpers in a playoff period, set by three different players last year.
Please contact Mari Faiello at [email protected]. Follow @faiello_mari.
Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beatwriter Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.
Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up with our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]