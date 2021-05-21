No. Men’s 8 tennis season ends in NCAA Quarter Finals – Texas A&M Athletics





ORLANDO, Fla. The eighth-placed Texas A&M men’s tennis team fell 4-1 to Florida on Thursday-evening in the NCAA quarter-finals at the USTA National Campus. The Aggies captured the doubles to open the game dramatically and take a 1-0 lead over the Gators. Brian Berdusco and Will Grant from Florida were the first tandem outside the track, beating A & M’s No. 86 6-2 Hady Habib and Noah Schachter on court three. No. 65 Valentin Vacherot and Pink Rollins leveled the doubles with a 6-3 win on field two over UF’s Sam Riffice and Ben Shelton. With the attention of the entire facility on the top lane, # 8 Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson were able to compete with the last three points in the tiebreak to win 7-6 (6) against Johannes Ingildsen and Duarte Vale. Singles started half an hour after a few short rain delays before a downpour caused a 40-minute delay, at which point most of the tracks were through four or five games. Florida leveled the team score all at once with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Shelton’s lane five at No. 122 Rollins. The Gators took their first lead of the evening, 2-1, as No. 51 Blaise Bicknell reached No. 100 Schachter 6-2, 6-4 on lane four. UF placed the third point of the evening when No. 6 Riffice topped No. 5 Habib 7-6 (5), 6-4 on lane two. Florida earned the fourth point of the night to secure a berth in the NCAA Semifinals as No. 4 Vale reached No. 5 Vacherot 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-2 on lane one. FOLLOW THE AGGIES For more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis, visit 12thman.com. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. TEXAS A&M HEAD COACH STEVE DENTON QUOTE

At the game “What an incredible double, I mean one of the most surreal double points I’ve ever seen. You know they have a ball on top of the net that looks like it’s over there and then Bjorn [Thomson] reflexes at ball back and then we live. Then they suddenly come back and win the doubles. Give Florida a lot of credit, they really are a good team and they restored momentum in the match by winning many first sets. They were just a little bit better than us tonight, but we were still fighting. What a great tennis match for our boys, they were just a little bit better. I wish them all the best in the tournament. “ NOTES NCAA The Aggies are 46-29 all-time in the NCAA tournament, reaching the round of sixteen 15 times, eighth round four times and NCAA semifinal once, in 2018.

– Head coach Steve Denton is 26-14 all-time in the NCAA tournament.

– With this season’s performance, Texas A&M has advanced to 28 NCAA tournaments and 27 consecutive appearances. NCAA QUARTERLY RESULTS Results of tennis matches

Texas A&M vs Florida Gators

20-5-2021 in Orlando, Florida.

(USTA National Campus) # 2 Florida Gators 4, # 8 Texas A&M 1 Singles competition 1. # 4 Duarte Vale (UF) beats. # 5 Valentin Vacherot (GUEST) 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-2

2. # 6 Sam Riffice (UF) defeated. # 3 Hady Habib (GUEST) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

3. # 18 Andy Andrade (UF) vs. # 30 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) 6-3, 4-6, 4-3, unfinished

4. # 51 Blaise Bicknell (UF) defeated. # 100 Noah Schachter (GUEST) 6-3, 6-4

5. Ben Shelton (UF) defeats. # 122 Pink Rollins (GUEST) 6-2, 7-5

6. # 79 Josh Goodger (UF) vs. Guido Marson (TAMU) 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 2-3, unfinished Doubles competition 1. # 8 Bjorn Thomson / Carlos Aguilar (TAMU) defeats. Duarte Vale / Johannes Ingildsen (UF) 7-6 (8-6)

2. # 65 Valentin Vacherot / Pink Rollins (TAMU) def. Sam Riffice / Ben Shelton (UF) 6-3

3. Will Grant / Brian Berdusco (UF) def. # 86 Hady Habib / Noah Schachter (GUEST) 6-2 Match Notes:

Texas A&M 19-9; National ranking # 8

Florida Gators 24-2; National ranking # 2

Order of Arrival: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,4,2,1)

2021 Division I NCAA Tournament – Quarter Finals

Florida – # 1 National Seed, TAMU – # 8 National Seed

