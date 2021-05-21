Returning players are looking forward to a ‘new era’ of UMaine hockey

Hockey players Jack Quinlivan and Adam Dawe of the University of Maine said the past six weeks have been difficult.

First came the sudden death of head coach Red Gendron, who collapsed on April 9 while playing golf at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.

UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph then promoted associate head coach Ben Guite to interim head coach, but after a brief search, University of Massachusetts associate head coach Ben Barr was chosen as Black Bears’ new head coach.

It’s been a real rollercoaster of emotions for us, said Quinlivan, a senior center and team captain. Coach Red was a great teacher and person. Losing someone like that is difficult.

Dawe, a junior left wing and the team’s top scorer, said the players could process some of their feelings by talking to each other.

There’s certainly a lot to think about over the past month, Dawe said. The passing of Coach Reds was overwhelming. Many of the boys had already gone home.

Quinlivan pointed out that Guite did a great job of helping them during the mourning period.

He put us first. I will never forget how he took care of us, he said.

Dawe and Quinlivan are sorry that Guite doesn’t get the job.

[He will] lands on his feet. He’s too good a coach not to, Quinlivan said.

In addition to UMass, 39-year-old Barr has recruited players for NCAA champion teams at Union (2014) and Providence College (2015). He also helped land players in Western Michigan, which went from 8 wins in 2015-16 to 22 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth the following season.

Coach Barr seems very approachable. I had the opportunity to talk to him one on one and he was very easy to talk to, Qunlivan said. He has a lot of experience and is a proven winner.

Quinlivan returns next season after the NCAA provides for an additional season of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We were excited to begin a new era for hockey in Maine, he said.

Dawe agrees that Barr is a good choice.

He will be a good fit for us, Dawe said. He has a winning history and knows the process it takes to put us back on the map.

Barr discussed his expectations for the players next season, saying the coach has already done homework on the players and the team.

He said he wanted to keep all the boys and said we could trust him. He believes in us. We weren’t here for nothing, Dawe said.

The players were pleased that Ralph and the members of the search committee quickly hired a coach.

Barr met the team virtually and said he was impressed by the character and culture of the program. He also praised Gendron, Guite and assistant coach Alfie Michaud for their recruiting efforts.

UMaine went 3-11-2 last season, but played all of his regular season games on the road due to Maine’s COVID-19 indoor meeting restrictions. The Black Bears ended up playing at Alfond Arena once, dropping a 7-2 Hockey East playoff decision to New Hampshire.

You cannot meaningfully judge what happened last year. They weren’t able to play at home, and they had COVID issues, Barr said.

Barr inherits a program of two NCAA titles, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 Frozen Fours to his name, but hasn’t made it to the Hockey East semi-finals since 2012.

There are one or two roster spots available, but Barr will not contract players to complete the roster. UMaine will investigate possible transfers, particularly under new NCAA rules that allow athletes to transfer once and play immediately.

Barr is prepared for the challenges of rebuilding the program, but expects immediate improvement.

We’re going to work hard to get better every day and hope that by the end of the year, we’ll play our best hockey and be able to beat and run everyone, said the Faribault, Minnesota resident.

Barr’s father Rich, who attended last week for Barrs’ formal, personal introduction, is excited about the challenge facing his son.

I’ve dreamed of this for him all my life, said Rick Barr. I knew he was going to get it [a head coaching job]. He has shown a lot of persistence.

More articles from the BDN