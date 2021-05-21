Sports
Returning players are looking forward to a ‘new era’ of UMaine hockey
Hockey players Jack Quinlivan and Adam Dawe of the University of Maine said the past six weeks have been difficult.
First came the sudden death of head coach Red Gendron, who collapsed on April 9 while playing golf at the Penobscot Valley Country Club in Orono.
UMaine director of athletics Ken Ralph then promoted associate head coach Ben Guite to interim head coach, but after a brief search, University of Massachusetts associate head coach Ben Barr was chosen as Black Bears’ new head coach.
It’s been a real rollercoaster of emotions for us, said Quinlivan, a senior center and team captain. Coach Red was a great teacher and person. Losing someone like that is difficult.
Dawe, a junior left wing and the team’s top scorer, said the players could process some of their feelings by talking to each other.
There’s certainly a lot to think about over the past month, Dawe said. The passing of Coach Reds was overwhelming. Many of the boys had already gone home.
Quinlivan pointed out that Guite did a great job of helping them during the mourning period.
He put us first. I will never forget how he took care of us, he said.
Dawe and Quinlivan are sorry that Guite doesn’t get the job.
[He will] lands on his feet. He’s too good a coach not to, Quinlivan said.
In addition to UMass, 39-year-old Barr has recruited players for NCAA champion teams at Union (2014) and Providence College (2015). He also helped land players in Western Michigan, which went from 8 wins in 2015-16 to 22 wins and an NCAA Tournament berth the following season.
Coach Barr seems very approachable. I had the opportunity to talk to him one on one and he was very easy to talk to, Qunlivan said. He has a lot of experience and is a proven winner.
Quinlivan returns next season after the NCAA provides for an additional season of competition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We were excited to begin a new era for hockey in Maine, he said.
Dawe agrees that Barr is a good choice.
He will be a good fit for us, Dawe said. He has a winning history and knows the process it takes to put us back on the map.
Barr discussed his expectations for the players next season, saying the coach has already done homework on the players and the team.
He said he wanted to keep all the boys and said we could trust him. He believes in us. We weren’t here for nothing, Dawe said.
The players were pleased that Ralph and the members of the search committee quickly hired a coach.
Barr met the team virtually and said he was impressed by the character and culture of the program. He also praised Gendron, Guite and assistant coach Alfie Michaud for their recruiting efforts.
UMaine went 3-11-2 last season, but played all of his regular season games on the road due to Maine’s COVID-19 indoor meeting restrictions. The Black Bears ended up playing at Alfond Arena once, dropping a 7-2 Hockey East playoff decision to New Hampshire.
You cannot meaningfully judge what happened last year. They weren’t able to play at home, and they had COVID issues, Barr said.
Barr inherits a program of two NCAA titles, 18 NCAA Tournament appearances and 11 Frozen Fours to his name, but hasn’t made it to the Hockey East semi-finals since 2012.
There are one or two roster spots available, but Barr will not contract players to complete the roster. UMaine will investigate possible transfers, particularly under new NCAA rules that allow athletes to transfer once and play immediately.
Barr is prepared for the challenges of rebuilding the program, but expects immediate improvement.
We’re going to work hard to get better every day and hope that by the end of the year, we’ll play our best hockey and be able to beat and run everyone, said the Faribault, Minnesota resident.
Barr’s father Rich, who attended last week for Barrs’ formal, personal introduction, is excited about the challenge facing his son.
I’ve dreamed of this for him all my life, said Rick Barr. I knew he was going to get it [a head coaching job]. He has shown a lot of persistence.
More articles from the BDN
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]