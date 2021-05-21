Russell Westbrook delivers midseason vow, leads Washington Wizards to playoffs

In a passionate mid-season speech after a loss, Russell Westbrook told the Washington Wizards that despite all the injuries, a COVID-19 breakout and losing streaks would make it to the playoffs. season.

On Thursday night, Westbrook delivered on his promise, scoring 18 points, providing 15 assists and grabbing eight rebounds to kick-start Washington’s emphatic 142-115 play-in tournament run over the visiting Indiana Pacers to reach the eighth seed.

Washington then faces the top Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday in the first round after completing a relentless run to a playoff berth that hasn’t been done in nearly 25 years. Once a dismal 17-32 on April 5, the Wizards became the first team to make the playoffs after 15 games under .500 during the season since the Phoenix Suns in 1996-97.

It’s something that has only been accomplished six times since 1984.

“We had a tough time and everyone was on the outside and we had to figure out a way to compete and make it to the playoffs,” Westbrook said of his playoff promise to the team. ‘It’s that simple. I didn’t care what happened in the previous games … We had to figure ourselves out, look at ourselves in the mirror, starting with myself.

Washington led 14 in the half, but blew the game wide open in the third quarter, taking 15 of 20 shots and exploding for 48 points in the period.

The Wizards went into the third at one point on a run of 30-14, when Westbrook and Bradley Beal (25 points) overwhelmed Indiana. Beal scored 16 points in the quarter, including taking a bounce pass from Westbrook on a backdoor cut for a thundering baseline dunk. As Beal hung on the edge, Westbrook turned back onto the field and let out a primal cry as he raised both arms in the air.

The 5,333 fans in attendance celebrated as the franchise headed for its first playoff appearance since 2017-18.

“Probably the best thing I’ve seen us do all year,” Beal said of Thursday’s result. “I haven’t been in the playoffs in three years. I’m absolutely happy to be back.”

Thursday’s win comes after Washington played one of the worst games in months on Tuesday, losing 118-100 to the Boston Celtics to fall in the game against Indiana for the final seed of the playoffs.

None of the Wizards looked great in that Boston loss, including Westbrook, who finished with 20 points, 14 rebounds and five assists while shooting 6-for-18 and missing all four of his three-point tries. The point guard didn’t look good, nor did he have nearly the same energy and aggression that he had been playing for months in his triple-double attack breaking Oscar Robertson’s all-time triple-doubles career record this season.

Westbrook, who will be playing in a post season for the 11th time in 12 years, admitted that he wasn’t feeling 100% and was dealing with some “bruises and bruises”.

“I was so pissed off in my performance,” said Westbrook. “I just didn’t feel the best when my team needed me the most. Everything happens for a reason. I knelt down and took care of my body and made sure my mind was good tonight and made sure my energy and effort was there. and my team was able to follow me. “

The playoffs were practically a dream as the Wizards were in the midst of a nightmarish start to the season. They faced a COVID-19 outbreak that completely shut down the organization for nine days and dropped seven health and safety protocol players. And they’ve sustained seasonal injuries to starting center Thomas Bryant and first round pick Deni Avdija.

Russell Westbrook had 18 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds in Thursday’s win over the Pacers. Will Newton / Getty Images

“We’ve done things, there’s no template, there’s no book we could have read [on how to handle]Said Wizards coach Scott Brooks. We didn’t know 90% of the things we did because we learned on the fly. Having no training, no shootaround, being away from the team for 10 days, seven men basically missed three weeks in January and all the injuries on top of that. “

But that was all a vague memory, as the tire blowout was evident in the third quarter. Before turning his attention to Joel Embiid and the Sixers, Brooks recalls how Westbrook’s leadership and playoff promise helped change this season.

“I don’t even know which game anymore [it was]“He gave a very passionate, very direct talk to the group,” said Brooks. He was like, I’m not going through this season and not making the play-offs. Not that he predicted it, but he said I wouldn’t let this happen and I wouldn’t make it to the playoffs. We are going to fight for each other.

“[It was] almost, you better be prepared for what’s going to happen, and it’s reversed. “