Here they say his career is over: Amir denounces Pakistani team management for mistreating underperforming players





Former cricketer Mohammad Amir has once again raised his voice against the way players are treated in the Pakistan cricket team. The former left-arm fast bowler stated that management relies heavily on the statistics rather than the quality of the match-winning players. Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket in December 2020, has been quite outspoken about the mismanagement of players within the team. While retiring from the game, the 29-year-old didn’t hide his displeasure with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and made some serious revelations about cricketers’ selection criteria. READ | Dravid invested in India becoming the best, but not everyone on the team felt the same way: Greg Chappell Speaking to ‘Cricwick’ in an interview, Amir claimed that there should be no doubt about a player who has won games for the team in the past. Never doubt the players who have won games for you in the past. Never doubt their competence because of statistics. Rather than focusing too much on statistics, see if the player is capable of winning matches for Pakistan from difficult situations. When a player is in a bad phase, the team management and fans should support him the most, Mohammad Amir said. When a player fails to perform even after being given enough opportunities, management must tell the player to go back to domestic cricket and perform so that he can make a comeback in the national team. But here (in Pakistan) they say his career is over, he’s not good enough anymore, he added. The former Pakistani speedster also spoke about the rivalry with Team India, saying he doesn’t find bowling against Rohit or Kohli difficult. In fact, he feels that Rohit is the easiest to bowl of the two, given his ‘struggles’ against the moving ball. I have also not found it difficult to bowl. In fact, I find it easy to bowl to him (Rohit). I feel like I can get him out either way. He struggles against the in-swinger of a left armman as well as the ball that leaves early. I could say that I find bowling at Virat a bit more difficult because he enjoys pressure situations, but otherwise I have never found it difficult to bowl at either one, Amir explained.

