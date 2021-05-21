Wall, Reagan Co. is going to duel for the title of 3A boys’ singles

Wall and Reagan County high schools will compete for the Class 3A boys’ singles on Friday after the first two rounds of the UIL State Tennis Tournament in San Antonio on Friday after the first two rounds of the UIL State Tennis Tournament in San Antonio.

Walls Payne Smith and Reagan Countys Logan Knight will meet at the Blossom Tennis Center at 10am for the championship.

Thursday Class 3A competition took place at the Annemarie Tennis Center, but the finals will be held at the venue of Thursdays 1A and 2A competition. All three classes will contest the final in Blossom on Friday.

Smith and Knight aren’t the only West Texans to advance to the finals, nor the only West Texans to meet for a state title.

Mason will have six doubles teams in action in 2A, guaranteeing three more state championships for the Puncher and Cowgirl tennis program.

In Class 1A, Menard and Sterling City will compete for a state title in doubles.

Reagan County will have a girls ‘doubles team and a girls’ singles for the 3A Finals. Mason will also compete in the girls’ singles title match. Wall also has a mixed doubles finalist.

Smith sent Jason Harris of Central Heights 6-1, 6-0, in the quarter-finals before surviving Lawsin Wilt of Ingram 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the final.

Knight defeated Palestine Westwoods Sean Miller 6-3, 6-1 and then eliminated London Theodore Buchanan 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Friday’s state final is a rematch of the Region I-3A title game, in which Smith defeated Knight 6-4, 6-2.

It will be Mason vs. Mason are in the state’s last three tennis games on Friday, as the schedule moved two teams each into the boys ‘doubles, the girls’ doubles and the mixed doubles.

Parker Standard and Reagan Norman will meet Kylie Cockerham and Jakelin Zermeno in the girls’ doubles title match. Ty Spencer and Tate Spencer face Matthew Kerr and Bailan Kerr for the boys doubles title, while Jerry Zermeno and Chainey Weitz face Tyler Schmidt and Sterling Smith in the mixed doubles gold match. All three games are scheduled at 8:30 am

Parker and Standard defeated Chilton’s Mabry Cook and Anna Tamez 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals before beating Brianna Estrada and Julissa Herrera’s Fort Hancocks team 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Cockerham and Zermeno defeated Crawfords Taylor Westerfield and Sarah Love, Crawford 6-2, 6-1, in the first round before holding Miles Katelynn Graves and Regan Smithwick 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the semi-final.

Graves and Smithwick defeated Hawleys Shea Newton and Morgan Rule 6-1, 6-2 to advance to Mason.

Spencer and Spencer defeated Linden-Kildares Chase Bynum and Christopher Palmer 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the quarters and then defeated Forsans Thomas Gabehart and Sawyer Stallings 6-3, 6-1.

Gabehart and Stallings defeated Crawfords Tyler Bednarz and Huston Hall 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Kerr and Kerr’s path to the championship game included a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Archer City’s Layne Briggs and Luke Haehn and a straight-set shutout of Cushings Asa Dawson and Duece Garrett.

Zermeno and Weitz defeated Christovals KLynn Harwood and Kaleb Dye 6-0, 6-0 in the quarter-finals and then Bremonds Seth Kasowski and Sadie Kasowski 6-1, 6-0 in the semi-finals.

Schmidt and Smith sacked Fort Hancock’s Lizbeth Grajeda and Alan Grejeda 6-2, 6-3 before surpassing Archer City’s Jill Liles and Cade Strickland 7-5, 7-5.

In the 1A mixed doubles final, Sterling City’s team of Dain Copeland and MaKinzee Woods will face Menards Wyatt Terrell and Mikayla Hernandez. That match is scheduled for 8:30 am

Copeland and Woods, the Region II-1A champions, defeated Isaac Yeargin and Veronica Gutierrez of Prairie Valley 6-0, 6-0, in the semifinals. They had a harder time with Nazareths Carson Heiman and Harley Gerber in the semi-finals, but won 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Terrell and Hernandez, who had to play at Regional to earn a state tournament, defeated Borden Countys Austin Buchanan and Allison Buchanan 6-2, 6-3 and Midways Christian Coker and Kamron Wyatt 6-1, 6-2.

Masons Makenna Palacio will play for a girls’ title. She meets Albany’s Sarah Cotter at 8:30 am

Palacio defeated Winks Kate Ramirez 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and beat Woden’s Elizabeth Moreau 7-5, 6-1.

Cotter defeated Christoval’s Blake Jenkins to make it to the final. Jenkins had defeated Masons Lucy Rochat 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6) in a two-set win in the quarterfinals.

Reagan Countys Lizbeth Hernandez plays Franklin’s Ali May for the 3A Girls Singles title at 10 a.m.

Hernandez defeated Queen Citys Clare Wong 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1 in the quarter-finals before coming off a set down to beat Lago Vistas Kylee Pike 1-6, 7-5, 3-0 (from).

Reagan Countys Shyan Darr and Delaney Yanez will play Peasters Katie Kram and Perla Dunn for the 3A girls doubles title. That match is set for 10 a.m.

Darr and Yanez defeated London-based Libby Peterson and Kylee Budd 6-4, 6-1 in the first round before coming together to defeat East Bernards Rina Bowers and Peyton McGuire 2-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Walls Bryson Hirt and Carsyn Watts will also play for a state title in 3A mixed doubles. They face Groesbeck’s Blane Sadler and Andrea Smith at 10:00

Hirt and Watts defeated Little River Academys Daniel Golovin and Amelia Powell 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the quarter-finals before sending Stockdales Kenan Haecker and Maddy Marquez 6-0, 6-2 in the semi-finals.

OWL State Tennis

West Texas results from UIL State Tennis Championships

Friday results from San Antonio

Class 1A

Blossom Tennis Center

Quarter-finals

Boys singles

Trent Lewis, Borden County, def. Zach McWright, Bronte, 1-6, 6-0, 6-3

Boys doubles

Matthew Santos / Landon Cox, Knippa, def. Rowdy Ferguson / Johnny Monreal, Sterling City, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (8)

Girls singles

Melanie Rainey, Irion County, def. Alanna Ramirez, Runge, 6-4, 6-4

Girls doubles

Kate Barnes / Mia Garcia, Sterling City, def. Brett Behrens / Kenzie White, Borden County, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-0

Mixed doubles

Wyatt Terrell / Mikayla Hernandez, Menard, def. Christian Coker / Kamron Wyatt, Midway, 6-1, 6-2

Carson Heiman / Harley Gerber, Nazareth, def. Ethan Hyde / Rebecca Ruiz, Rocksprings, 6-3, 6-4

Dain Copeland / MaKinzee Woods, Sterling City, def. Isaac Yeargin / Veronica Gutierrez, Prairie Valley, 6-0, 6-0

SEMIFINALS

Girls singles

Jaden Coston, Slidell, def. Melanie Rainey, Irion County, 6-1, 6-1

Girls doubles

Kayleigh Griffin / Kennedy Thompson, Knippa, def. Kate Barnes / Mia Garcia, Sterling City, 6-1, 6-3

Mixed doubles

Wyatt Terrell / Mikayla Hernandez, Menard, def. Allison Buchanan / Austin Buchanan, Borden County, 6-2, 6-3

Dain Copeland / MaKinzee Woods, Sterling City, def. Carson Heiman / Harley Gerber, Nazareth (6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1

Class 2A

Blossom Tennis Center

Quarter-finals

Girls singles

Blake Jenkins, Christoval, def. Lucy Rochat, Mason, 7-6 (1), 7-6 (6)

Makenna Palacio, Mason, def. Kate Ramirez, Wink, 6-1, 6-1

Girls doubles

Parker Standard / Reagan Norman, Mason, def. Mabry Cook / Anna Tamez, Chilton, 6-2 6-0

Katelynn Graves / Regan Smithwick, Miles, def. Shea Newton / Morgan Rule, Hawley, 6-1, 6-2

Kylie Cockerham / Jakelin Zermeno, Mason, def. Taylor Westerfield / Sarah Love, Crawford, 6-2, 6-1

Boys singles

Austin Askins, Miles, def. Erick Zendejas, Hico, 6-1, 6-0

Boys doubles

Ty Spencer / Tate Spencer, Mason, def. Chase Bynum / Christopher Palmer, Linden-Kildare, 6-2, 7-6 (5)

Thomas Gabehart / Sawyer Stallings, Forsan, def. Tyler Bednarz / Huston Hall, Crawford, 6-0, 6-3

Matthew Kerr / Bailan Kerr, Mason, def. Layne Briggs / Luke Haehn, Archer City, 6-0, 6-1

Mixed doubles

Jerry Zermeno / Chainey Weitz, Mason, def. K’Lynn Harwood / Kaleb Dye, Christoval, 6-0, 6-0

Tyler Schmidt / Sterling Smith, Mason, def. Lizbeth Grajeda / Alan Grajeda, Fort Hancock, 6-2, 6-3

SEMIFINALS

Girls singles

Sarah Cotter, Albany, def. Blake Jenkins, Christoval, 6-3, 6-3

Makenna Palacio, Mason, def. Elizabeth Moreau, Woden, 7-5, 6-1

Girls doubles

Parker Standard / Reagan Norman, Mason, def. Brianna Estrada / Julissa Herrera, Fort Hancock, 6-1, 6-0

Kylie Cockerham / Jakelin Zermeno, Mason, def. Katelynn Graves / Regan Smithwick, Miles, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

Boys singles

Travis Mistry, Sabine Pass, def. Austin Askins, Miles, 6-1, 6-0

Boys doubles

Ty Spencer / Tate Spencer, Mason, def. Thomas Gabehart / Sawyer Stallings, Forsan, 6-3, 6-1

Matthew Kerr / Bailan Kerr, Mason, def. Asa Dawson / Duece Garrett, Cushing, 6-0, 6-0

Mixed doubles

Jerry Zermeno / Chainey Weitz, Mason, def. Seth Kasowski / Sadie Kasowski, Bremond, 6-1, 6-0

Tyler Schmidt / Sterling Smith, Mason, def. Jill Liles / Cade Strickland, Archer City, 7-5, 7-5

Class 3A

Annemarie Tennis Center

Quarter-finals

Boys singles

Payne Smith, Wall, def. Jason Harris, Central Heights, 6-1, 6-0

Logan Knight, Reagan County, def. Theodore Buchanan, London, 6-0, 6-0

Girls singles

Lizbeth Hernandez, Reagan County, def. Clare Wong, Queen City, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-1

Girls doubles

Shyan Darr / Delaney Yanez, Reagan County, def. Libby Peterson / Kylee Budd, London, 6-4, 6-1

Mixed doubles

Bryson Hirt / Carsyn Watts, Wall, def. Daniel Golovin / Amelia Powell, Little River Academy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

SEMIFINALS

Girls singles

Lizbeth Hernandez, Reagan County, def. Kylee Pike, Lago Vista, 1-6, 7-5, 3-0 (retired)

Girls doubles

Shyan Darr / Delaney Yanez, Reagan County, def. Rina Bowers / Peyton McGuire, East Bernard, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

Boys singles

Payne Smith, Wall, def. Lawsin Wilt, Ingram Moore, 7-6 (4), 6-3

Logan Knight, Reagan County, def. Theodore Buchanan, London, 6-0, 6-0

Mixed doubles

Bryson Hirt / Carsyn Watts, Wall, def. Kenan Haecker / Maddy Marquez, Stockdale, 6-0, 6-2