After a difficult ending, Irish hockey was hungry for more in 2021-22 // The Observer

Persistence has been the name of the game around the world for the past year, and Notre Dame’s men’s hockey team is no exception. In the 16th season of head coach Jeff Jacksons behind the Irish bench, Notre Dame fought against COVID protocols and a deep Big 10 conference on its way to a fifth straight NCAA tournament appearance (the 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled due to COVID-19). But unforeseen circumstances beyond their control ended Notre Dame’s season before they could participate in this year’s tournament, which was ultimately won by UMass.
Navigating this unique season was challenging, and it made an already difficult conference and planning even more difficult. It made it almost impossible to find consistency. For the Irish, it was three consecutive wins, three consecutive losses. Win the last four of the regular season, then bow in the first round of the Big 10 Tournament to a Penn State club the Irish had swept a streak of two games from eight days earlier with a combined margin of 12-3 .
The lack of home ice advantage caused by an empty Compton Family Ice Arena had a clear impact on the season; look no further than the Irish home / away splits. At Compton, the Irish were only 5-11-1 and also lost their only Big 10 tournament game on that ice. Outside of South Bend, the club was excellent, with a great 9-2-1 record. Notre Dame was not swept in a single set of roads in 2020-2021; they were swept at home three times.
Without fans it certainly took some getting used to. Especially (without) the fans of Notre Dame. We have a great fan base, a great student section and a band, so it’s something we really miss, said junior defender Spencer Stastney, who was named the best defensive player on the team on May 13.
Despite the early exit in the Big 10 Championship, the Irish were ready for a post-season performance. The club was hungry for the Boston College Eagles in the NCAA tournament in hopes of getting a deep run. But Notre Dames’ season ended in an instant when the team was forced to leave the tournament due to COVID issues before playing a single game. We all held our breath during that announcement ceremony. We were extremely excited about the opportunity and we deservedly deserved the spot. Going there on a trip and actually getting COVID, that was pretty brutal, Stastney said. It was pretty daunting to make it seven months and at the end it collapsed.
The first line of Notre Dames, including junior Alex Steeves and centering brothers wingers junior Graham and freshmen and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Landon Slaggert, tore apart opponents. Steeves Notre Dame’s season MVP with 15 goals and 17 assists finished in a tie for 10th place with North Dakota center Shane Pinto in the NCAA in scoring with 32 points. Graham Slaggert was tied for 34th in the country with 25 points (8 goals, 17 assists). And Landon Slaggert won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Junior Championships in Edmonton on January 5.
One thing that sets them apart from others is their creativity and their freedom on the ice, Stastney said. I think we’re playing a very structured game, but those guys have found a way to play a structured game, but also use their individual skills to really complement each other. They were such an important part of our transgression. All three are exceptionally talented, have a bright future in hockey and brought a lot to our team last year.
Longtime hockey coach and broadcaster Harry Neale once said, Goaltending is 75 percent of your hockey team, unless you don’t have it. Then it is 100 percent The Irish had great goalkeeping this season, with senior Dylan St. Cyr easily being mistaken for a brick wall on several evenings. St. Cyrs .921 save percentage was in the top twenty of the entire NCAA in 2020-21. He was great not just on the ice, but off it too, ”said Stastney. He is grinding and working hard every day. And it was nice to see that he had a great season this year. As a defender yourself, it is nice to know that you have a man there who you trust and who is going to make the big saves.
Overall, the Irish were in fourth place in the Big Ten with a solid 2.69 goals conceded per game and 80.8% penalty kill. St Cyr and the Irish defense, which finished third in the Big 10 with 29.76 shots per game, held the fort for the entire season. The backend was led by top pair Stastney and fellow junior defender Nate Clurman, the team captain. Junior Nick Leivermann led ND defenders with 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists).
Such an unsatisfactory end to their season no doubt leaves the Irish hungry for more in the 2021-22 season. We had a good journey, we had a good run, and we were just trying to stay positive and stick together, Stastney said in a look back at the season that was. Despite the challenges the Irish faced, they certainly had some memorable moments. They swept a two-game run against the summit in Minnesota in mid-January. The Irish were undefeated in gunfights. St. Cyr threw consecutive shutouts on February 26 and 27 against the Michigan State Spartans. And a 7-1 thump from Penn State to close out the regular season spawned an epic Senior Night broadcast for the 2021 ND Hockeys class.
This was then followed by an announcement that senior Matt Hellickson signed with the Binghamton Devils for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season and that he and Irish graduate Cal Petersen from 2020 would be joining the US men’s team for the upcoming World Championship. The 2021 Men’s Ice Hockey Federation World Cup will take place from May 21 – June 6 in Riga, Latvia.
The hopeful return of Irish fans to Compton would certainly help the team take another step forward next season. With the fans hopefully coming back next year, we should be able to feed their energy and really try to bounce back at home, Statsney said. And for emerging seniors like Stastney, that energy and urgency is increased tenfold. I look forward to having a better season not only for the fans, but also for our coaching staff, my fellow seniors and the team we play with, he said. I think it’s one last chance to represent Notre Dame and we’re going to do our best to have a great season.
