TABLE TENNIS: Youngsters return to the annual district tournament





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Westfield Table Tennis Club was the setting for the Northants County Junior & Cadet Tournament Youngsters from all over Northamptonshire had the chance to play table tennis competitively for the first time since March last year as the annual Northants County Junior & Cadet Tournament was held at the Westfield Table Tennis Club in Wellingborough. Eighteen of the best young players in the province between the ages of seven and 17 came together to compete in the boys (under-15), junior boys (under-18) and girls cadet events. The junior age category only had five participants this year and this was reduced to four when one of the players withdrew due to illness. Alex Cochrane entered the tournament as the number one seed and reigning champion, joined by fellow Northants County teammates Virgil Birch-Annan, Vincent Pham and Caspian Wagner, while Mia Solomon, who played in the girls' event, also competed. as a guest player. The format saw all players play against each other in a round-robin format. The two matches that stood out the most were Phams' encounters with Birch-Annan and Wagner. In the first of these, Birch-Annan managed to beat Pham 20-22, 11-6, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9 in what may have been the game of the day. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9699%"/> Mia Solomon (left) won the girls’ competition when she beat Gabriela Koszyk in the final Pham tasted success in another five-set match with Wagner, with the honors 12-14, 13-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-7. However, it was Cochrane who put down a marker and dropped just one game when he became a two-time Northants County Junior champion. Birch-Annan took second place with Pham in third and Wagner in fourth. The lack of girls playing at a competitive level across the county was highlighted by the fact that there were only two players left today, which meant a one-match playoff between Solomon and Gabriela Koszyk. Koszyk put on a very good show and put some pressure on her veteran opponent, but Solomon held out to record an 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 11-5 victory and become champion for the first time . The boys ‘cadet event had 12 participants plus the second place in the girls’ event as a guest star. The players were split into two groups with the top two of each entering the semi-finals. As a guest player, the results of Gabriela Koszyks were not counted when working out the final positions in the group. In Group A, the experience of Ben Aldridge, Lucas Turnbull-Stubbs and Rushabh Patel came to the fore as they all took victories against newer players Luke Pettitt, Fabian Squires and Bart Koszyk. Aldridge achieved a clear 3-0 success against Patel and, with Turnbull-Stubbs defeating Patel 3-1, the final game would decide who came out on top. And it was Aldridge who took the win with a 12-10, 5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 11-9 success to stay unbeaten while Turnbull-Stubbs finished second. In Group B, Ansh Shah confirmed his status as the second match with five wins, dropping just one match to Adam Koszyk. The match between Koszyk and Arthur Warburton would always be vital in the battle for second place and with the first at 11-9, 13-11, 11-7, Koszyk secured second place. In the playoffs for the final positions, Prasad Sardesai defeated the youngest Koszyk sibling in 11th / 12th place, Daniel Pettitt (ninth) declined Squires (10th), Prithvi Menon (seventh) took on Luke Pettitt (eighth ) and Warburton (fifth) claimed the loot in his match with Patel (sixth). Aldridge faced club mate Adam Koszyk in the first semifinal and, although tested, managed to score a 3-1 victory to advance to the final. In the other semifinals, Shah recorded a comfortable win over Turnbull-Stubbs to create a final between the top two seeds. In the playoffs for third and fourth place, it was Turnbull-Stubbs who claimed a 6-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 victory to secure third place. The final turned out to be a fitting highlight on an excellent day. Aldridge drew first blood 12-10, then got closer to retaining his title when he advanced 2-0 thanks to an 11-7 score. However, Shah hit back to take the third 13-11, then tied the score in an 11-7 game. In the decider, Aldridge looked like he had regained control of the game, as he earned two championship points when he reached a 10-8 lead. But a run of four consecutive runs from Shah turned things around and Shah became the Northants County Cadet champion for the first time. Westfield Table Tennis Club Chairman and Coach Kevin Bird said: It has been a difficult time for many over the past year and especially for the school age, so it was great that the Northants County Table Tennis Association was able to host this event and the young athletes the chance to finally play some competitive matches. And Northants County coaching officer Henry Arthur added, Sports and exercise can be so important to many people and the benefits of sports for an individual’s mental well-being are well documented. It was a difficult time for many people and there were some concerns about getting back to playing, but it was great to see the gym buzzing again and give the young athletes the opportunity to do something they love and enjoy again so much of it.

