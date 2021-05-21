First round matches, dates and TV information





The NBA playoffs are coming and the search for the Larry O’Brien Trophy has begun. In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers are the top seed for the first time in 20 years, with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons leading the way. Second-seeded Brooklyn Nets and their star trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving are strong contenders, as are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The Utah Jazz is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, with the Phoenix Suns second after a breakout season with Chris Paul piloting the ship. The West is stacked as ever, with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the defending champions Los Angeles Lakers in seventh place after winning a play-in game. Below is the full schedule for the first round of the 2021 playoffs, with matchups, game times and where to watch. (All times pm Eastern; * if required) FIRST ROUND Eastern Conference No. 1 Sixers vs. No. 8 Wizards Sunday: Wizards at Sixers (1, TNT)

May 26: Wizards at Sixers (7, NBATV)

May 29: Sixers atWizards (ESPN)

May 31: Sixers atWizards (TNT)

June 2: Wizards at Sixers *

June 4: Sixers atWizards *

June 6: Wizards at Sixers * No. 2 Nets vs. No. 7 Celtics Saturday: Celtics at Nets (8, ABC)

May 25: Celtics at Nets (7:30, TNT)

May 28: Nets at Celtics (8:30 am, ABC)

May 30: Nets at Celtics (7, TNT)

June 1: Celtics at Nets *

June 3: Nets atCeltics *

June 5: Celtics at Nets * No. 3 Bucks vs. No. Heat Saturday: Heat at Bucks (2, ESPN)

May 24: Heat at Bucks (7:30 pm, TNT)

May 27: Bucks at Heat (7:30 pm, TNT)

May 29: Bucks at Heat (1:30, TNT)

June 1: Heat at Bucks *

June 3: Bucks at Heat *

June 5: Heat at Bucks * No. 4 Knicks vs. No. 5 Hawks Sunday: Hawks at Knicks (7, TNT)

May 26: Hawks at Knicks (7:30 am, TNT)

May 28: Knicks at Hawks (7, ESPN)

May 30: Knicks at Hawks (1, ABC)

June 2: Hawks at Knicks *

June 4: Knicks at Hawks *

June 6: Hawks at Knicks * Western conference No. 1 Jazz vs. No. 8 Warriors / Grizzlies Sunday: Warriors / Grizzlies at Jazz (9:30 AM, TNT)

May 26: Warriors / Grizzlies on Jazz (10, TNT)

May 29: Jazz at Warriors / Grizzlies (ESPN)

May 31: Jazz at Warriors / Grizzlies (TNT)

June 2: Warriors / Grizzlies on Jazz *

June 4: Jazz at Warriors / Grizzlies *

June 6: Warriors / Grizzlies on Jazz * No. 2 suns vs. No. 7 Lakers Sunday: Lakers at Suns (3:30, ABC)

May 25: Lakers at Suns (10, TNT)

May 27: Suns atLakers (10, TNT)

May 30: Suns atLakers (3:30, ABC)

June 1: Lakers at Suns *

June 3: Suns at Lakers *

June 5: Lakers at Suns * No. 3 Nuggets vs. No. 6 Blazers Saturday: Blazers at Nuggets (10:30 AM, ESPN)

May 24: Blazers at Nuggets (10, TNT)

May 27: Nuggets at Blazers (10:30 am, NBATV)

May 29: Nuggets at Blazers (4, TNT)

June 1: Blazers at Nuggets *

June 3: Nuggets at Blazers *

June 5: Blazers at Nuggets * No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Mavericks Saturday: Mavericks at Clippers (4:30, ESPN)

May 25: Mavericks at Clippers (10:30 am, NBATV)

May 28: Clippers at Mavericks (9:30 am, ESPN)

May 30: Clippers at Mavericks (9:30 am, TNT)

June 2: Mavericks at Clippers *

June 4: Clippers at Mavericks *

June 6: Mavericks at Clippers * PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT Eastern Conference Celtics 118, Wizards 100 (Boston picks up No. 7 seed)

Pacers 144, Hornets 117 (Charlotte eliminated)

Wizards 142, Pacers 115 (Washington picks seed No. 8) Western conference Lakers 103, Warriors 100 (Los Angeles grabs No. 7 seed)

Grizzlies 100, Spurs 96 (San Antonio eliminated)

Warriors vs Grizzlies (winner takes No. 8 seed)

