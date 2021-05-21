Yousaf was unimpressed with Babar’s recent lack of runs in Test cricket

The 46-year-old was adamant that being in and out of shape was part of the game

Pakistan’s legendary former batsman Mohammad Yousaf, in an interview with Cricket Pakistan, was unfazed by skipper Babar Azam’s lack of runs in Test cricket in the recent past, while claiming he will score in the next series.

The 46-year-old was adamant that being in and out of shape was part of the game and that Babar Azam would bounce back in the next series.

“Sometimes it happens in cricket. If you play cricket regularly, you will get some innings in which you don’t score many runs. This does not mean there is a problem. It’s part of the game. Being in and out of shape is only part of it. His drills and workouts are phenomenal, so he will definitely score in the next series, ”said Yousaf.

The legendary former batsman stated that Babar Azam had very solid technique and was working hard to improve himself.

“There’s no question about it. Babar Azam is technically very solid and works hard. The exercise he does is very difficult and it pays off on the ground. He scores a lot of runs and has phenomenal rankings in every format of the sport. work hard on the abilities that Allah has bestowed on you, then you improve day by day. His cricket shows how much he improves over time, ”he said.

Mohammad Rizwan is another example of a player who gets better every day. Bowling is not my domain, but you can see that the bowlers are also on an upward trend. Whoever has talent and works hard, then Allah will help them improve and rise, ”he concluded.