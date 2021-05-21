4 fastest Longhorns players in 2021

Two of the fastest teams in the Big 12 in 2021 could also be the best teams. Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners have some lightning-fast players, both in their defensive backfield and in the skill positions. But Texas may well have an edge in terms of overall speed in the skill positions and in the secondary when comparing the two rosters.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian used speed to his advantage between running backs and wide receivers during his time as attack coordinator with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He had standout wide receivers like DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie, Henry Ruggs, and Jerry Jeudy (among others) that could really make it to the top of the opponent’s defense.

There are many talented receivers, and just skill positions players all over the attack, that will give Sark the opportunity to develop with Texas. It would be nice to see the Longhorns finally get the player development process back to a high level.

Speed ​​rules the day for Texas football?

With all the speed all over the Longhorns roster on both sides of the ball, choosing who is the fastest player in 2021 will be difficult. Even picking the four or five fastest Longhorns players is a tough feat.

But this is something we’ll try to address here. Texas brought in a lot more speed in their last two recruiting classes, which should make them a lot of fun watching forwards and special teams. Here’s a look at the four fastest Longhorns players on the roster in 2021.