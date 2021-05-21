Tight team race after the first day of Northern AA tennis







The weather delayed the start of Northern AA Divisional tennis on Thursday, but it wasn’t the weather in Kalispell. The Great Falls High bus ran in white-out conditions on its way to the tournament and had to stop. Fortunately, that was the only snafu. The rain in the city had stopped by mid-morning, and Glacier coach Josh Munro estimated that the games started only about an hour later than planned. Because of that delay, games were still played around 8 PM. Other than that, everything else went pretty much as expected. It’s more or less gone according to seed, Munro said. There were a few tight matches that we knew would be tight. We knew it was going to be a struggle. CM Russell leads both the boy and girl team races; Glacier boys are one point behind with 16, as are Flatheads girls with 18 points for CMRs 19. There are many teams in position, it will be the one to wake up in the morning and take it, Munro said. Flatheads Alexis Kersten defeated Glacier’s Mariah Dickey in girls’ singles to advance to the semi-finals, where CMR’s shell faces Hannah Bingham. Glacier’s Rory Smith advanced to the semifinals in boys’ singles, as did Flatheads Nolan White. In girls’ doubles, Flatheads Marcella Mercer and Claire Morris advanced to the semi-finals and play Colette Daniels and Haven Speer of Glacier. Two Glacier boys double pairs advanced to the semi-finals and will play against each other: Alex Galloway / Trey Engellant and Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders. Flatheads Ethan Vandenbosch and Kutuk White are also in the semifinals. Those semifinals will really separate people, Munro said. Munro praised the doubles boys Timmy Glanville and Ethan Woods in their match against CMR’s Carter Corn and Noah Stimac. I have to compliment Timmy Glanville and Ethan Woods for an almost epic battle against a No. 1 seed, Munro added. That’s a senior team that has been playing for a long time against a pair of sophomores who picked up a racket this summer. The second and last day of the tournament starts today at 8 a.m. and the championship matches may start around noon. Northern AA Divisional Tournament At FVCC GIRLS Team Scores CM Russell 19, Flathead 18, Great Falls 11, Glacier 8. Singles Round 1 Hannah Bingham (CMR) d. Sarah Downs (GHS) 6-2, 6-0. Avery Cherot (FHS) d. Christa Holland (GFHS) 6-1, 6-2. Alexis Kersten (FHS) o. Olivia Buckingham (CMR) 6-0, 6-2. Mariah Dickey (GHS) d. Bayley Keele (GFHS) 6-1, 6-4. Ruby Jennings (CMR) d. Mackenzie Baker (GHS) 6-0, 6-1. Emma Hawkins (FHS) d. Brooke Dailey (GFHS) 6-0, 6-1. Kelly Jones (GFHS) d. Kiera Richards (CMR) 6-1, 6-0. Mayson Moore (FHS) d. Naomi Jutzi (GHS) 6-4, 7-5. Round 2 (winners bracket) Hannah Bingham (CMR) d. Avery Cherot (FHS) 6-2, 6-3. Alexis Kersten (FHS) o. Mariah Dickey (GHS) 6-0, 6-2. Ruby Jennings (CMR) d. Emma Hawkins (FHS) 6-1, 6-1. Kelly Jones (GFHS) d. Mayson Moore (FHS) 6-3, 6-3. Round 3 (comfort bracket) Bayley Keele (GFHS) d. Olivia Buckingham (CMR) 4-6, 6-0, 6-4. Sarah Downs (GHS) d. Christa Holland (GFHS) 6-0, 6-0. Kiera Richards (CMR) d. Naomi Jutzi (GHS) 6-1, 6-1. Mackenzie Baker (GHS) d. Brooke Dailey (GFHS) 6-3, 6-1. Katy Bitney / Tori Dobis (GHS) d. Maddie OLeary / Meredith Semenza (GFHS) 6-0, 6-4. Round 4 (consolation) Avery Cherot (FHS) d. Bayley Keele (GFHS) 6-0, 6-0. Double Round 1 Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (FHS) o. Katy Bitney / Tori Dobis (GHS) 6-1, 7-5. Sky Krum / Leslie Miller (CMR) d. Maddie OLeary / Meredith Semenza (GFHS) 6-1. 6-1. Collette Daniels / Haven Speer (GHS) d. Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) 6-1, 6-2. Mackenzie Tuss / Parker Humble (CMR) d. Delia Toon / Erica Wolff (GFHS) 6-2. 7-5. Baylee Furthmyre / Alison Harris (GFHS) d. Madi Bartlett / Rachel Jutzi (GHS) 6-3, 6-3. Ryann Walker / Olivia Martello (CMR) d. Kami Darrow / Clare Converse (FHS) 7-4, 6-1. Madison George / Becca Sherman (CMR) d. Madison Johnson / Nicole Mitchell (GHS) 6-0, 6-1. Mackenzie Thurston / Emma Tolan (GFHS) d. Marit Felton / Peyton Walseth (FHS) 6-2, 6-4. Round 2 (winners bracket) Marcella Mercer / Claire Morris (FHS) o. Skye Krum / Leslie Miller (CMR 6-1, 6-1. Madison Geeorge / Becca Sherman (CMR) d. Mackenzie Thurston / Emma Tolan (GFHS) 6-1, 6-2 Baylee Furthmyre / Alison Harris (GFHS) d Ryann Walker / Olivia Martello (CMR) 7-5, 6-2. Round 3 (comfort bracket) Bridget Crowley / Patricia Hinchey (FHS) o. Delia Toon / Erica Wolff 6-0, 6-0. BOYS Team scores CM Russell 17, Glacier 16, Flathead 13, Great Falls 10. Singles Round 1 Rory Smith (GHS) d. Kade Haverlandt (CMR) 6-0, 6-0. Ezra Epperly (FHS) d. Ethan Egan (GFHS) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. Carson Rich (CMR) d. Jake Keller (GHS) 6-1, 6-1. Landon Molen (GFHS) d. Fynn Cox (FHS) 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Jacob Murray (GFHS) d. Kyler Knutson (GHS) 6-0, 4-6, 6-1. Mac Bruce (CMR) d. Evan Sevaly (FHS) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Nolan White (FHS) d. Will Rudbach (GHS) 6-0, 6-0. Clay Walker (CMR) d. Cooper Reitz (GFHS) 6-3, 6-0. Round 2 (winners bracket) Rory Smith (GHS) d. Ezra Epperly (FHS) 6-0, 6-0. Carson Rich (CMR) d. Landon Molen (GFHS) 6-0, 6-0. Jacob Murray (GFHS) d. Mac Bruce (CMR) 6-3, 7-5. Nolan White (FHS) d. Clay Walker (CMR) 6-2, 6-3. Round 3 (comfort bracket) Jake Keller (GHS) d. Fynn Cox (FHS) 6-3, 6-1. Quay Haverlandt (CMR) d. Ethan Egan (GFHS) 6-2, 6-2. Will Rudbach (GHS) d. Cooper Reitz (GFHS) 6-4, 6-1. Evan Sevaly (FHS) d. Kyler Knutson (GHS) 6-3, 7-5. Double Round 1 Carter Corn / Noah Stimac (CMR) d. Beau Desmul / Dylan Rehbein (FHS) 6-1, 6-1. Timmy Glanville / Ethan Woods (GHS) d. Sterling Chargois / Jack Andweerson (GFHS) 6-1, 6-2. Ethan Vandenbosch / Kutuk White (FHS) d. Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Kevin Gemberling / Ethan Kunka (GFHS) d. Simon Roston / Calvin Schmidt (GHS) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Alex Galloway / Trey Engellant (GHS) d. Cody Ramer / Quaid Ring (FHS) 6-3, 4-6, 6-2. Gavin Groshelle / Judah McAdam (GFHS) o. Brayden Davis / Aedan Bingham (CMR) 6-3, 6-4. Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders (GHS) d. Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) 6-3, 6-1. Colton Martello / Brady Corn (CMR) d. Wyeth Hayes / Chad Wyman (GFHS) 6-2, 6-3. Round 2 (winners bracket) Ethan Vandenbosch / Kutuk White (FHS) d. Kevin Gemberling / Ethan Kunka (GFHS) 6-4, 6-0. Carter Corn / Noah Stimac (CMR) d. Timmy Glanville / Ethan Woods (GHS) 6-1, 2-6, 7-5. A; ex Galloway / Trey Engellant (GHS) d. Gavin Groshelle / Judah McAdam (GFHS) 6-3, 7-6 (3). Ethan Purdy / Harrison Sanders (GHS) d. Colton Martello / Brady Cord (CMR) 6-2, 6-0. Round 3 (comfort bracket) Jackson McCoy / Josh Stimac (CMR) d. Simon Roston / Calvin Schmidt (GHS) 6-4, 6-2. Beau Desmul / Dylan Rehbein (FHS) o. Sterling Chargois / Jack Andweerson (GFHS) 6-4, 6-2. Tommy Wells / Drew Lowry (FHS) d. Wyeth Hayes / Chad Wyman (GFHS) 6-0, 6-1.

