Tech releases hockey schedule; open Oct 8-9 against Wisconsin | News, sports, jobs





Michigan Tech’s hockey schedule was released Thursday, and the Huskies’ 101st season kicks off October 8-9 in Wisconsin. The opening weekend will be all the more interesting after Arizona Coyotes draft pick and sophomore Carson Bantle transfers to the Badgers in the off-season. Last season, goalkeeper Robbie Beydoun also left Houghton to don a Wisconsin jersey as a graduate transfer. Beydoun played 1,100 minutes into goal for the Badgers last season, going 11-8 with a 0.919 serve percentage and a 2.66 goals-against-average. The Huskies, in their first season in a reincarnated CCHA, host Notre Dame the following week after Wisconsin, on Friday, October 15. It is the Fighting Irish’s first visit to the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena since 1982. MTU hosts Northern Michigan on Friday, Nov. 12 and visits the Wildcats the following night. The Huskies visit the Wildcats on Jan. 21 and host NMU the following evening in the other home-and-home series against their arch-rival. The Huskies will host the University of St. Thomas for the first time in a CCHA series on December 10-11. Tech will also host the US National Development Program on Oct. 16. The Huskies visit Clarkson on the last weekend of October. Tech is organizing Bowling Green for the winter carnival weekend from February 11th to 12th. In the CCHA’s first year, the top four teams host a March 4-6 playoff series in a best-of-three matchup. Semifinals and the CCHA Championship will both be the winners. Tech said ticket information will be released in June, and non-conference games will be added when available. Whitten will receive a 6-year extension Damon Whitten, Lake Superior State’s head coach, agreed on a six-year contract extension with the university on Thursday. Whitten, a former assistant at Michigan Tech, was named the Lakers’ 10th head coach in program history in the spring of 2014, leading LSSU to six WCHA playoff appearances, including the program’s first WCHA Championship last season and their first NCAA Tournament appearances in 25 years. “As a family, we are delighted to continue to expand our lives in the Sault as we compete for championships with Laker hockey,” Whitten said. “We can’t wait to see and hear from you all again at Taffy. Go Lakers. “ Multiple Lakers players have received conference and national recognition under Whitten’s tutelage. Thirteen Lakers received All Conference honors, including one All-WCHA First Team (Diego Cuglietta, 2019), five All-WCHA Second Team (Mitch Hults, 2017; Max Humitz, 2020; Ashton Calder, 2021; Will Riedell, 2021; Mareks Mitens), 2021), four All-WCHA Third Team (Gordon Defiel, 2016; Max Humitz, 2019; Anthony Nellis, 2019; Pete Veillette, 2021) and three All-WCHA Rookie Team (Max Humitz, 2017; Ashton Calder, 2019 ; Louis Boudon, 2020). Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







