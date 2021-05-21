Sports
China table tennis faces “unprecedented threat” at Olympics
Issued on:
Shanghai (AFP)
China has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded at the Olympics, but their supremacy could undergo its biggest ever test in Tokyo this summer.
Few countries have dominated a sport like China in table tennis – each winning gold for the last three Games – but one state media has broken ranks to warn of a “crisis”.
Home advantage to fierce rivals Japan, inconsistent form among China’s top players and uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic suggest the world’s most populous country may not have quite its way when the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in just over two months to start.
Alarm bells rang earlier this month when what was billed as an Olympic simulation among Chinese players yielded some shocking results.
Ranked 122nd in the world, Zhou Qihao astonished reigning Olympic singles champion Ma Long and world champion Fan Zhendong to win the men’s title.
There was also a shock in mixed doubles, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
The state-run China News Service was unusually fierce in its assessment, calling it “a wake-up call” and a “not-so-minor crisis.”
“The shape of the main players is so up and down, can it be adjusted for the Olympics?” the news agency asked, warning of the threat from the Japanese team.
Mima Ito, the number two in the women’s world from Japan, has been identified by the Chinese media as the main threat to a new cleanup in Tokyo.
There’s also Japan’s 17-year-old prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto – whose parents are Chinese – in the men’s singles game.
Peng You, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Ping Pong, dismissed the conversation about a crisis.
Other experts have called the surprising recent results healthy competition and evidence of China’s remarkable talent.
“If problems come to light in Tokyo instead of this simulation, it would be the worst,” said Liu Guoliang, president of China’s Table Tennis Federation.
– Not ‘invincible’ –
Peng said the main problem for the Chinese players was fan expectations. For some, all but all five gold medals will fail in Tokyo.
“Most fans or so-called fans only pay attention to the result and don’t know much about the details or the story inside,” he said.
“Our excellent past performance disguises many existing problems. Everyone thinks the Chinese team is invincible … this is not the case.”
With a strong Japanese team enjoying home advantage, Peng believes that “the threat is unprecedented” since table tennis became a full-fledged Olympic sport in 1988.
Apart from China, the only other countries to win Olympic table tennis titles are South Korea (three times) and Sweden (once).
China named their six-man team for Tokyo this week, and the announcement made an impression after world champion Liu Shiwen was controversially left out of the women’s singles lineup.
Instead, the 30-year-old, who has been injured, plays team events and mixed doubles.
A hashtag related to Liu was viewed at least 370 million times on the Twitter-like Weibo, underscoring the intense interest in the team.
Peng says China will likely win all five gold coins again in Tokyo, but he won’t be disappointed if they don’t.
“Personally, I believe this is a good thing for table tennis on a global scale (not winning everything),” said Peng.
# Photo 1
“That would be more conducive to the promotion and development of the game.
“Because if it’s not just China, the sport will have more charm.”
The Games in Tokyo, which were postponed from last summer due to the pandemic, start on July 23.
2021 AFP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]