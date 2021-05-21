China table tennis faces “unprecedented threat” at Olympics

Shanghai (AFP)

China has won 28 of the 32 gold medals awarded at the Olympics, but their supremacy could undergo its biggest ever test in Tokyo this summer.

Few countries have dominated a sport like China in table tennis – each winning gold for the last three Games – but one state media has broken ranks to warn of a “crisis”.

Home advantage to fierce rivals Japan, inconsistent form among China’s top players and uncertainty triggered by the coronavirus pandemic suggest the world’s most populous country may not have quite its way when the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics in just over two months to start.

Alarm bells rang earlier this month when what was billed as an Olympic simulation among Chinese players yielded some shocking results.

Ranked 122nd in the world, Zhou Qihao astonished reigning Olympic singles champion Ma Long and world champion Fan Zhendong to win the men’s title.

There was also a shock in mixed doubles, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

The state-run China News Service was unusually fierce in its assessment, calling it “a wake-up call” and a “not-so-minor crisis.”

“The shape of the main players is so up and down, can it be adjusted for the Olympics?” the news agency asked, warning of the threat from the Japanese team.

Mima Ito, the number two in the women’s world from Japan, has been identified by the Chinese media as the main threat to a new cleanup in Tokyo.

There’s also Japan’s 17-year-old prodigy Tomokazu Harimoto – whose parents are Chinese – in the men’s singles game.

Peng You, editor-in-chief of the online magazine Ping Pong, dismissed the conversation about a crisis.

Other experts have called the surprising recent results healthy competition and evidence of China’s remarkable talent.

“If problems come to light in Tokyo instead of this simulation, it would be the worst,” said Liu Guoliang, president of China’s Table Tennis Federation.

– Not ‘invincible’ –

Peng said the main problem for the Chinese players was fan expectations. For some, all but all five gold medals will fail in Tokyo.

“Most fans or so-called fans only pay attention to the result and don’t know much about the details or the story inside,” he said.

“Our excellent past performance disguises many existing problems. Everyone thinks the Chinese team is invincible … this is not the case.”

With a strong Japanese team enjoying home advantage, Peng believes that “the threat is unprecedented” since table tennis became a full-fledged Olympic sport in 1988.

Apart from China, the only other countries to win Olympic table tennis titles are South Korea (three times) and Sweden (once).

China named their six-man team for Tokyo this week, and the announcement made an impression after world champion Liu Shiwen was controversially left out of the women’s singles lineup.

Instead, the 30-year-old, who has been injured, plays team events and mixed doubles.

A hashtag related to Liu was viewed at least 370 million times on the Twitter-like Weibo, underscoring the intense interest in the team.

Peng says China will likely win all five gold coins again in Tokyo, but he won’t be disappointed if they don’t.

“Personally, I believe this is a good thing for table tennis on a global scale (not winning everything),” said Peng.

“That would be more conducive to the promotion and development of the game.

“Because if it’s not just China, the sport will have more charm.”

The Games in Tokyo, which were postponed from last summer due to the pandemic, start on July 23.

2021 AFP